The most recent updates to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and to Warzone, have introduced significant changes, directly addressing community feedback and aiming to enhance the gameplay experience for players. The focal point of these updates is a robust effort in weapon rebalancing and the rectification of persistent bugs, which are crucial for refining the game's competitive edge and user experience.
Treyarch, a veteran developer overseeing Modern Warfare 3’s Ranked Play, has initiated a significant transformation in the competitive scene, traditionally dominated by a select few weapons such as the MCW, Rival-9, and WSP Swarm. A test phase is currently underway to assess the viability of broader weapon selections in the meta, responding to player demands for more diversity and strategic depth.
Weapon Rebalancing & Key Bug Fixes In Latest Update
In a notable move to recalibrate competitive play, previously excluded weapons like the BP50 and Holger 556 have been reintroduced into Ranked Play until April 23. The continuation of their inclusion will depend on player reactions and comprehensive analysis of their performance data, demonstrating the developers' commitment to dynamic and balanced gameplay.
The update has also made precise adjustments to six key weapons, indicating a refined approach to weapon tuning. Enhancements were noted in the MTZ-556, Holger 556, Striker, and the iconic M16 from Modern Warfare 2, revitalizing their usage among players. In contrast, the RAM-9 received minor nerfs, while the WSP Swarm saw a significant reduction in flinch resistance by 81%, balancing its dominance in gameplay.
Further attention to detail is evident with specific bug fixes, such as those for the Haymaker's JAK Maglift Kit in MW3 and a glitch affecting the MORS sniper rifle’s optics alignment. These fixes are crucial for maintaining the integrity of gameplay and enhancing the player's overall gaming experience.
Anticipated Updates In Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone
A major tactical change was the overhaul of frag grenades in MW3. These grenades now inflict 15% more intermediate explosive damage while having their damage radius reduced by 22%. This change underscores the importance of precision and skill in grenade usage, adding a new layer of tactical depth to combat scenarios. Adjustments were also made to Warzone's frag grenades, tailored to fit the unique dynamics of each game mode without the increased damage.
The updates extended beyond gameplay tweaks to address various bugs and minor UI improvements. Resolved issues include loadout edits that previously applied incorrect classes and now ensure the correct icons are displayed in killfeeds. These changes contribute to a more immersive and fluid gaming experience.
Looking forward, the Call of Duty community can expect continued enhancements with the upcoming Season 3 Reloaded, scheduled for early May. This future update promises to bring additional exciting changes and content, keeping the gameplay fresh and engaging. The ongoing updates underscore the developers' commitment to responding to player feedback and evolving the game to meet the high standards of its global player base.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone April 16 Update Full List Of Patch Notes
For those interested in delving deeper into the specifics, the full list of patch notes released for this update provides a comprehensive look at all the enhancements and modifications. Below is a detailed breakdown of these changes, covering everything from weapon adjustments to minor UI tweaks and bug fixes.
Multiplayer
UIX
- Maps widget in the Quick Play menu can now be scrolled to view all entries.
- MORS Sniper Rifle will now display the correct icon in the kill feed.
- Emblems unlocked in MWII will now be stated as such in the Customization menu.
- Addressed various issues causing certain stats to not be tracked on the Scoreboard in COD Caster mode.
- Resolved an issue causing the score to appear as 0-0 during the round transition in Gunfight and Search and Destroy.
- Editing a Loadout during a match will no longer cause the player to be given an incorrect Loadout.
Progression
- Executing a player with the Soulrender will no longer grant more XP than a standard Finishing Move.
- Resolved an issue preventing the Winner’s Perks Challenge from tracking progress.
Weapons & Attachments
Assault Rifles
- MTZ-556
- Increased bullet velocity from 650m/s to 690m/s (+6%).
- Holger 556
- Adjusted recoil and gun kick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.
- M16 (MWII)
- Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%.
- Decreased gun kick by 20%.
- Decreased visual recoil by 18%.
Note: Changes to the M16 were released in a previous game update.
Submachine Guns
- RAM-9
- Decreased minimum and maximum hipfire accuracy by 10%.
- Increased aim down sight time from 200ms to 220ms (+10%).
- Striker 9
- Removed the ability to aim down sights while sliding without Tactical Pads equipped.
- Striker
- Decreased aim down sight time from 215ms to 204ms (-5%).
- Increased bullet velocity from 540m/s to 570m/s (+6%).
- WSP Swarm
- Decreased flinch resistance from 0.8N to 0.15N (-81%).
Shotguns
- Haymaker
- JAK Maglift Kit
- Decreased damage pellet count from 5 to 4 (-20%).
- Decreased near-medium damage from 20 to 19 (-5%).
- Decreased near-medium damage range to 6.4m.
- JAK Maglift Kit
Before today’s update, the near-medium damage was set to an improper value, potentially allowing more ranged lethality than intended.
Sniper Rifles
- MORS
- Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.
Attachments
- MORS Hexer Optic
- Removed aim down sight speed benefit.
- ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle
- Added compatibility with all MWII Submachine Guns.
Equipment
- EMD Grenade (Tactical)
- Tracking device will now ignore enemies who are downed.
- Downed players now must stand before removing the tracking device.
- Frag Grenade (Lethal)
- Increased intermediate explosive damage from 130 to 150 (+15%).
- Decreased intermediate explosive damage radius from 4.9m to 3.8m (-22%).
Killstreaks
- Remote Turret
- Player is no longer forcibly swapped to their Primary Weapon upon the destruction of an owned turret.
Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play
Limited Time: Weapon Evaluation
- Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, and the Call of Duty League are excited to share that we will begin a Weapon Evaluation this week after the success of our previous Map Evaluation.
- Starting April 16th, the following weapons will be unrestricted and available in MWIII Ranked Play loadouts until April 23rd.
- ARs
- BP50
- Holger 556
- MTZ-556
- SMGs
- HRM-9
- RAM-9
- ARs
- Your feedback and gameplay data during this Weapon Evaluation will help The Call of Duty League and our teams decide if they are added to the official CDL competitive ruleset at a later date.
- Feel free to share clips and feedback online to @Treyarch, @SHGames, and @CODLeague by including the #MW3RankedPlay hashtag.
Bug Fixes
- Addressed an issue that prevented a limited number of players from accessing MWIII Ranked Play.
- Addressed an issue that prevented Platinum and above players from being able to view their Seasonal Rewards.
- Addressed an issue that impacted the Seattle Surge 2024 camo pattern.
- Players will now see the correct lightning pattern as shown in the Camo select menu.
Call Of Duty Warzone
Turning our focus to Warzone, the following details the specific adjustments and enhancements made in the latest patch notes for this beloved battle royale mode.
Loadout
Lethal Equipment
- C4
- Reverted the change that was preventing C4 from being detonated mid-flight.
- Frag Grenade
- Decreased intermediate explosive damage radius to 3.8 meters, down from 4.9m.
Weapons
Assault Rifles
MTZ-556
Adjustments:
- Increased bullet velocity to 690m/s, up from 650m/s .
HOLGER 556
Adjustments:
- Adjusted recoil and gun kick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.
M16 (MWII)
Adjustments:
- Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%.
- Decreased gun kick by 20%.
- Decreased visual recoil by 18%.
- Note: Changes to the M16 were released before today’s game update.
Submachine Guns
RAM-9
Adjustments:
- Decreased minimum and maximum hipfire accuracy by 10%.
- Increased aim down sight time to 220ms, up from 200ms.
STRIKER
Adjustments:
- Decreased aim down sight time to 204ms, down from 215ms.
- Increased bullet velocity to 570m/s, up from 540m/s.
WSP SWARM
Adjustments:
- Decreased flinch resistance to 0.15N, down from 0.8N.
Sniper Rifles
Mors
Adjustments:
- Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.
Attachments
- MORS Hexer Optic
- Removed aim down sight speed benefit.
- ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle
- Added compatibility with all MWII Submachine Guns.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues preventing High Trip challenges from tracking properly.
- Fixed an issue where the Signal Intelligence public event would complete other hacking contracts.
- Fixed an issue causing Mosquito Drones to disappear in a player’s hands when hit by a Shock Stick.
- Fixed an issue causing players to hear incorrect VO from Biometric Scanners.
- Fixed an issue causing the amount of Bots spawning into the Bootcamp playlist to be inconsistent.
