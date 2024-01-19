Discover the latest on Mohamed Salah's Afcon injury, leaving Liverpool fans and Jurgen Klopp anxious for updates.

In a heartbreaking turn of events at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Mohamed Salah, the talismanic forward for Liverpool and captain of the Egyptian national team, was seen fighting back tears as he was forced off the pitch during Egypt's group stage clash against Ghana.

The incident occurred on the stroke of half-time when Salah, displaying signs of a possible hamstring injury, held the back of his leg before collapsing to the ground. The agony on his face was evident as he received medical attention and ultimately walked off the field, consoled by teammates.

The severity of Salah's injury remains uncertain, leaving fans and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp anxiously awaiting updates. Egypt's coach, Rui Vitoria, expressed hope that the injury isn't serious but acknowledged the need for further tests.

The timing couldn't be worse for Salah and Liverpool, with the player in scintillating form for his club before joining the national team for Afcon. Having netted 18 goals and provided nine assists in 27 games, Salah's absence could be a significant blow.

Salah's recovery time is uncertain, depending on the hamstring injury grade. While low-grade injuries might sideline a player for a week or two, more severe cases could see an absence of up to six weeks, potentially ruling him out for the remainder of Afcon.

Despite Egypt's opening match ending in a 2-2 draw against Mozambique, Salah showcased his importance by netting a crucial 97th-minute penalty. His absence will undoubtedly be felt as Egypt aims to progress in the tournament.

As Klopp faces a sleepless night awaiting news, Liverpool, currently leading the Premier League, will also nervously monitor Salah's situation. Their upcoming match against Bournemouth carries added significance as they look to extend their lead and cope without their star forward. Their brilliance has been a driving force behind Liverpool's impressive season.