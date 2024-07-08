Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, the talismanic forward and captain of the Egyptian national team, has been ruled out of the Paris Olympics, reported by GOAL. Salah was being lined up as Egypt's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, but Liverpool has denied the opportunity. This article delves into the reasons behind Salah's absence, the bigger picture surrounding Olympic squad selections, and the alternative plans Egypt is making.

At 32 years old, Mohamed Salah is not only a prolific goal scorer but also a respected leader for his country. He holds the honor of captaining the Pharaohs at the senior international level, where he has showcased his remarkable skills on and off the football field. Salah's influence extends far beyond his playing ability, making him an integral figure for Egypt.

The Olympic Games allow for the selection of three players over the age of 23 in each squad. Egypt had hoped to include Salah in their plans for a trip to Tokyo in 2021, but Liverpool refused to sanction his selection. Now, history has repeated itself, and Salah will be absent from the Paris Olympics, much to Egypt's disappointment.

Part of pre-season plans at Liverpool

Salah, accepting his commitment to Liverpool, has decided to prioritize his pre-season preparations with the Reds under their new boss, Arne Slot. This decision aligns with his dedication to the club and his desire to perform at the highest level in the upcoming season. While Salah's absence from the Olympics is a disappointment for his country, his focus on his club commitments is a testament to his professionalism.

Yasser Idris, the head of Egypt's Olympic committee, expressed his understanding of Salah's decision and the need to find an alternative flag bearer. He stated that while the flag bearer is typically not exclusively a football player, Salah's popularity both within Egypt and worldwide made him an exception. Egypt had planned for Salah to carry the flag, but now the honor will go to Sarah Samir, a weightlifter, and Ahmed Gendi, a modern pentathlon athlete, both of whom have previously won Olympic medals.

The challenge of filling the squad

Egypt is facing difficulties in assembling their Olympic squad due to ongoing national league commitments. Clubs are reluctant to release their star players, causing a shortage of available talent for selection. In the absence of Salah, Egypt has turned to former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny as one of the overage players to fill the void left by the Liverpool superstar. Despite these challenges, Egypt remains determined to field a competitive team in Paris.

Mohamed Salah's absence from the Paris Olympics as Egypt's flag bearer is a disappointment for both the player and his country. Liverpool's refusal to sanction his selection highlights the club's commitment to their pre-season preparations. However, Egypt remains resilient and is adapting their plans to ensure a successful participation in the Olympic Games. The sporting world will eagerly watch as new stars emerge to represent Egypt on the global stage.