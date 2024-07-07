Training camps are in full swing for Team USA as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics. A big name to look out for is the legendary guard out of the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry. While he has donned the Stars and Stripes for the FIBA World Cup, it will be his first time representing the country in the oldest sporting event in the world. So, how is he doing under the Steve Kerr-led squad, and has Trayce Jackson-Davis made an impact alongside him despite being in the Team USA Select team?

It is almost unbelievable that this will be Stephen Curry's first run at the Olympics. The Warriors legend did commit to playing in Tokyo back in 2020 but that fell through. So, the 2024 Paris Olympics will be the debut for him. Curry could not believe that this was happening and was just ecstatic about the whole situation, via Mark Medina of Sportskeeda.

“When you with this type of talent, the best in our league and the best in the world, we want to continue our dominance as Team USA. It's the whole Olympics experience, something that I've never had before. I'm very excited about just taking it and soaking it all in. But, the competition and challenge to win is probably going to be as hard as it's ever been. I think we're up for it. I'm excited to be part of it knowing I've had Team USA experience at the world championship level. That was 10 years ago and this is a different level. So, I'm excited,” the Warriors guard declared.

How has Warriors star Stephen Curry been doing in Team USA scrimmages?

In one of the Team USA practices, Curry was looking down at his right hand a lot. Steve Kerr had already ruled out the possibility of it being a serious injury. The Warriors guard had an unfortunate clash with Brandin Podziemski on Day Two of their Olympics preparation. Curry does not think that this is all serious as well and even had some praise for Podz and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

“I had a little blood going on. Between him and Trace, these are the same experiences we've had earlier in my career. I was selected in my rookie year to be on the 2010 World Championship team. So, you get to kind of experience the game and get tested a little bit, work on some stuff, and make the most of the summers. It's kind of cool seeing them go through that same process. He bel0ngs on every court, that's what you need. Hopefully, I carry it over to the season,” the Team USA 2024 Paris Olympics star said.

There is a lot to be thankful about for Warriors fans. One of them is that they will get to see their franchise star hopefully win a gold medal. Another is the fact that he did not get injured during practices for the Olympics. It will be a fun couple of weeks for the Steve Kerr-led Team USA. It even looks like, despite his lack of experience at this stage, Curry could be leading the charge.