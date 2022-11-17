Published November 17, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita

MoistCr1TiKaL’s GodSlap is getting published by Bad Egg starting issue #2, coming out on December 7, 2022.

Exclusive merchandising firm Warren James and talent management agency Mana Talent Group partnered with Youtube star MoistCr1TiKaL in getting the comic book project GodSlap published by the new publishing house Bad Egg.

GodSlap takes place in the fictional city of Montpelier. GodSlap tells a story where the mighty rule from on high, while the struggle for survival plays out on the streets below with visceral intensity. The graphic novel’s protagonist is Aius Braun – an impetuous young man whose anger at the world is outstripped only by his untapped potential to change it.

“As a giant fan of both pop and comic book culture, the new collaboration with Warren James we are launching is the realization of a life-long dream of mine, and I am proud to be able to finally officially announce the new issue of GodSlap to the world in all of its grisly glory,” says Youtube star and GodSlap co-creator MoistCr1TiKaL. “A huge amount of time and work has gone into creating something the fans are going to enjoy – I just hope they love it as much as we do.”

The first issue of GodSlap was a success, and hence a new joint publishing venture was started by Warren James and Mana Talent Group called Bad Egg, which will be publishing the graphic novel series starting with issue #2, which is set to be released on December 7, 2022. Bad Egg aims to be an exclusive publishing home to premier talent in digital entertainment, partnering directly with content creators to develop ideas into fully realized worlds, with GodSlap being its first major project.

GodSlap issue #2 will be featuring a story by Jackson Clarke and Aubrey Sitterson, art by Ricardo Jaime, and letters fro Troy Peteri, with covers by Ricardo Jaime, Justin mason, and more.