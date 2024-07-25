UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad continues on the prelims with a fight in the strawweight division between Molly McCann and Bruna Brasil. McCann was able to get back on track after back-to-back losses with a first-round submission victory meanwhile, Brasil Loughran was able to secure his first UFC victory in his last fight with a unanimous decision meanwhile, Brasil is now just 1-2 in her UFC career most recently coming off a unanimous decision loss her last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our McCann-Brasil prediction and pick.

Molly McCann (14-6) was able to bounce back after back-to-back submission defeats to Erin Blanchfield and Julija Stoliarenko with a submission victory of her own when she made the drop-down to the strawweight division to submit Diana Belbita. McCann will be looking to get back on a winning streak inside the Octagon when she takes on Bruna Brasil in front of her home crowd this weekend at UFC 304.

Bruna Brasil (9-4-1) hasn’t had the run she had on the regional scene during her time in the UFC as she is now just 1-2 inside the Octagon. She most recently was defeated by Loma Lookboonmee via unanimous decision in her last fight and now it looks like her back is against the wall when she takes on Liverpool’s own Molly McCann this weekend in Manchester, England.

Here are the UFC 304 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 304 Odds: Molly McCann-Bruna Brasil Odds

Molly McCann: -350

Bruna Brasil: +275

Over 2.5 rounds: -145

Under 2.5 rounds: +115

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Molly McCann Will Win

Molly McCann looks like she has finally found her weight class in the UFC’s strawweight division. She looked sensational when she defeated Diana Belbita via first-round armbar in her first appearance at strawweight inside the Octagon. Now, McCann will be looking to keep moving up the rankings in her new weight class when she takes on Brazil’s Bruna Brasil this weekend in front of her hometown crowd in Manchester, England at UFC 304.

Molly “Meatball” McCann is a ball of fury and she brings that energy and tenacity every time she steps foot inside the Octagon and this weekend will be no different. She feeds off the energy of her hometown crowd and that will give her that added motivation to perform on Saturday night. In this matchup with Brasil, McCann will need to do what she does best which is bring the pressure and get in her face to make this a grueling and ugly fight. Brasil is the far more technical striker so it will be up to McCann to make her fight off of her backfoot and from there land some takedowns.

As long as McCann brings the same energy as she does consistently she should have no problem walking Brasil down, landing her heavy strikes, and taking the fight to the mat for yet another dominant performance.

Why Bruna Brasil Will Win

Bruna Brasil secured her contract on the Contender Series in 2022 when she finished Marnic Mann with a brutal head-kick knockout in the second round. However, the start to her UFC career has been up and down as she’s alternated wins and losses over her last three fights she’s now sitting at just 1-2 in her three fights in the Octagon. Brasil will be looking to get back into the win column when she takes on Molly McCann this weekend at UFC 304.

Brasil is at her best when she’s utilizing her striking abilities to keep the fight on the feet and at her preferred kicking range. From there, she’s able to counter her opponent’s aggression well with her timed front kicks, body kicks, and head kicks. With how aggressive McCann is, Brasil will have to be able to use her footwork and feints to help counter McCann as she comes pressing forward. That will throw off the timing of McCann not allowing her to get a read on her and will also help with defending the takedowns as well. If Brasil can make this a straight kickboxing match at range she can score the monumental upset in hostile territory.

Final Molly McCann-Bruna Brasil Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun scrap between these strawweight competitors on this stacked UFC 304 fight card. As for this matchup, McCann is going to need to make this a dogfight whereas Brasil will need to make this as technical of a fight as it can possibly be if either of these two fighters wants to get the win this weekend. Ultimately, if Brasil doesn’t rock McCann with a hard shot it’s going to be hard for Brasil to be able to keep McCann off of her as she will be getting in the face of Brasil making it a gritty fight while mixing in the takedowns to eventually get the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Molly McCann-Bruna Brasil Prediction & Pick: Molly McCann by Points (+135), Over 2.5 Rounds (-145)