Monica had to do a little more than sing during the kick-off of her R&B Experience Tour. Monica kicked off her tour in the nation’s capitol when she noticed that during her “Why I Love You So Much” performance, a brawl broke out.

“I ain’t singing Knuck If You Buck,” she told fans after stopping her performance referencing Crime Mob’s 2004 fight-starting record. “Calm that sh*t down.”

However, it seemed as though even by publicly calling them out and offering them drinks, that failed as well. Security ended up taking the fighting fans away and out of the venue completely. Monica ended up celebrating their removal and performed her class 2003 ballad “So Gone.”

Monica has revealed her thug side before, which has earned her the nickname “Goonica.” She spoke about it with Stacey Abrams and Ciara during election season last year. She said the nickname started as an insult that she never found insulting, per Atlanta Black Star.

“I knew it came from ‘I don’t play about my family, my business, my integrity, the people I love…”

The R&B icon added, “I matured ‘Goonica’ a bit with less of a pop off and more of what I stand for and how I stand for them is important. A part of what I want my legacy to be is authenticity, geniuness, the ability to touch the people and never think I’m above anything because we are all just everyday people.”

Monica’s R&B Experience tour ends in June.

TMZ captured the whole ordeal. Take a look at it here.