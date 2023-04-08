Mo’Nique is opening up about her sexuality. In her new standup special My Name Is Mo’Nique, now streaming on Netflix, the comedian recalled her childhood in Baltimore. The Oscar winner said she witnessed her grandmother MiMi’s relationship with one of her kids and how it was a “struggle” due to her beliefs.

Her grandmother “could not come to grips that she had a gay daughter” the actress explained in the special. Mo’Nique said she watched her “Uncle Tina” and MiMi “struggle” with one another. She said it lead her to have “confusion.”

“And I felt cowardly when my grandmother left, because I couldn’t tell my grandmother who her granddaughter really was,” Mo’Nique said tearfully, referring to herself and her sexuality that she kept secret.

“I adored how she adored me,” the comedian said, adding, “I couldn’t tell my grandmother my secret thoughts and my fantasies ’cause I … did not want her to leave this earth thinking she was a failure. Because had I told her my secret thoughts, she would have left thinking she had failed.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mo’Nique told the audience that she is not “all the way” a lesbian. She admitted that she used to have sex with “as many” men as she could so that she didn’t feel indifferent.

She recalled, “I promised that I would never tell anyone, that I would take that to my grave. Because I saw how they treated the people in my family with that ‘disease.’ Because they made us believe it was a ‘disease,’ right?”

She eventually told her husband Sidney Hicks. “‘I want to be with another woman sexually,’ and he looked at me so beautifully and so patient and so loving and said, ‘Bitch, me too.’ ”

Hicks is also the comedian’s manager and they’ve been married since 2006. They share twin 17-year-old sons.