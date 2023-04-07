Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

As we approach Easter Sunday, you might still be looking for great new shows, films, movies, or series coming to Netflix, and so here’s what the streaming service platform has to offer for this weekend.

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 7-9, 2023)

April 7

Thicker Than Water (Season 1) – We all like protecting our younger siblings when they get into trouble, right? Well, this one journalist just got her entire family caught up in a drug lord’s plans when she tried to shield her brother from the law. Now, they’re both on the run.

– We all like protecting our younger siblings when they get into trouble, right? Well, this one journalist just got her entire family caught up in a drug lord’s plans when she tried to shield her brother from the law. Now, they’re both on the run. Transatlantic (Season 1) – From the same vein as Schindler’s List, Transatlantic is a biopic series about a journalist who organizes the safe passage out of France of thousands of refugees for a safer life in the US.

– From the same vein as Schindler’s List, Transatlantic is a biopic series about a journalist who organizes the safe passage out of France of thousands of refugees for a safer life in the US. Chupa – A family fantasy adventure that stars a young chupacabra and its young teenager companion which brought a lot of people to a laugh because of its title. If you know, you know.



– A family fantasy adventure that stars a young chupacabra and its young teenager companion which brought a lot of people to a laugh because of its title. If you know, you know. Holy Spider

Oh Belinda

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (2023)

April 8

Hunger – Ever wanted to have Gordon Ramsay become the topic of an entire drama show? Well, Hunger isn’t exactly that, but we do have a famous but relentlessly vicious chef in this Thai drama, who takes in a young protege who now has to survive his harsh ways in order to succeed.



April 9 – Unfortunately, there are no new shows, movies, films, or series to watch coming to Netflix this Sunday, April 9. If you celebrate Easter Sunday, then we’re pretty sure there are other activities that you’re looking forward to today, anyway.

