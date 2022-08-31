Montrezl Harrell remains unsigned 2022 NBA offseason. Despite his many flaws on the court and recent incident off the court, he is one of the best players remaining in free agency and would fit on a few teams.

Harrell had a rocky stint with the Washington Wizards last season before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets. He helped LaMelo Ball and company improve their record from last season but also couldn’t prevent another blowout loss in the play-in tournament. Now, the 28-year-old is looking for his next team.

Harrell’s status for the 2022-23 season looked murky after he was hit with felony drug charges for possession of marijuana. Fortunately for the veteran, the charges have been reduced to a misdemeanor, clearing the way for him to potentially find a team for this season.

Any team that wants to sign Harrell needs to have a backup center that can cover for him defensively. If they could stretch the floor, that would be even better. The only other type of team that should consider signing him is a team with a massive hole at the backup center spot.

Even as the NBA season approaches, several teams should consider bringing in Harrell. Here are the three destinations that make the most sense.

Watch NBA Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

3 teams that must still sign Montrezl Harrell in 2022 NBA free agency

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

After trading for Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves should consider adding another big-name center. Harrell would be a solid addition to the Minnesota bench as a sparkplug scorer.

Harrell would fit nicely next to Naz Reid, who has shown a very reliable 3-point shot and competence on defense. Reid is dependable enough on defense to cover for Harrell, who could make it up to him by getting him some space to fire triples away on offense. Harrell could also play next to Karl-Anthony Towns when the team wants to lean heavily into offense.

Although he will have to fight for minutes with the recently signed Luka Garza, he has the NBA pedigree that should help him leap over the youngster in the depth chart. Minnesota is already dealing with some off-the-court issues regarding Taureen Prince, so having to also keep an eye on Harrell may not be something they want to handle. Still, his play style could allow him to fit with the team.

2. LA Clippers

Harrell going back to the LA Clippers, with whom he became the Sixth Man of the Year, would make sense given the help they need at the center spot.

Although Ivica Zubac is still around and providing quality play, LA lost backup big man Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. They signed Moses Brown, but the 22-year-old is much less experienced than the former Clipper. Even though Harrell isn’t optimized at the five due to his defensive woes, he should be an upgrade over Brown.

The Clippers have a spot for Harrell in their lineup but don’t have a massive need for him. With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, John Wall, Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard, LA has plenty of sources of offense. Still, bringing in a veteran who has familiarity with the team and plays a position of need should make him an enticing addition.

1. Brooklyn Nets

At this point in the offseason, the Brooklyn Nets are trying to find veterans that can help them overcome the disappointment of last season and put a decent team around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. Brooklyn is the best place for Montrezl Harrell to sign, as they have a veteran-laden team that could give him the chance to play big minutes.

The Nets, even after the recent addition of Markieff Morris, have roster room open and only a few big me on the roster. Nic Claxton is solid but Day’Ron Sharpe is unproven. If he develops the right way, he could become a defender that can play next to Harrell and a passer that could feed him looks on offense.

Brooklyn could also try to play Harrell off the bench at center with Yuta Watanabe, a versatile and energetic defender, in lineups that go smaller. The energy he plays with would also benefit the team. After an offseason of drama, Harrell’s physicality and intensity would be welcomed. He would also be a massive beneficiary of the spacing that Durant and Irving create from the perimeter.

Overall, the Nets make the most sense for Harrell as he looks to get back onto a winning team.