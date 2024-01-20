Morehouse College and Savannah State face off in an exciting clash of contenders.

The Savannah State University Tigers (7-6) aim to make a strong comeback on their home turf as they face off against the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers (10-5) this Saturday at Tiger Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Almost a year ago, these two teams clashed in Savannah, GA. The Savannah State Tigers, with their perfect 12-0 home record, were on the verge of victory. However, Morehouse dashed their hopes with a game-ending putback layup just before the final buzzer, securing the win.

Seeking revenge, SSU aims to settle the score after an impressive 5-0 home record to start the season. The team's practice sessions have been characterized by unwavering focus and determination. Many of the Tiger players echoed the same sentiment, “We have to beat Morehouse”

Following a heartbreaking loss against Albany State University, SSU is determined to regain its winning momentum. Although they dominated the game for the most part, they cannot afford to repeat the mental lapses that led to their defeat. Morehouse, a formidable opponent, boasts one of the strongest statistical offenses and defenses in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They rank 7th in scoring offense, averaging 73.0 points per game, while their defense only allows an average of 66.9 points per game, making them the 4th best defense in the conference. To overcome this challenge, SSU will need to utilize their offensive prowess to overcome Morehouse's formidable defense.

Savannah's defensive strategy must also consider the task of containing Morehouse's formidable guard trio: senior Keshawn Peques, freshman Cedric Taylor III, and freshman Damion Mitchell. In their previous game against Benedict, the three players collectively amassed an impressive 40 points. Notably, Peques leads Morehouse in scoring with an average of 12.3 points per game. Suppressing his scoring output will be a pivotal factor in securing victory for Savannah State.



After an impressive 76-69 victory against Benedict College, Morehouse College (10-5) is eager to maintain their winning streak. In their previous game, freshmen Cedric Taylor III and Damion Mitchell showcased their value as key contributors. Taylor, coming off the bench, led Morehouse with 17 points, while Mitchell closely followed with 14 points on 6 for 12 shooting. Known for their formidable defense, Morehouse boasts the 4th best-ranked defense in the SIAC. However, they face a tough challenge in containing the triple threat of Savannah State, featuring forward Qua King, guard Ajay Plain, and SIAC basketball newcomer forward Mikel Jordan, all averaging double figures.

On Saturday, January 19 at 4 P.M., Savannah State aims to bounce back as they kick off their two-game homestand against Morehouse College.