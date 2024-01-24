A spot in the Super Bowl is on the line as we continue our NFL odds series with an AFC Championship game Chiefs-Ravens prediction and pick.

The Chiefs look to make it back to the Super Bowl for the second straight year, after being the Eagles in the Super Bowl last year. They have now made the AFC Championship game every year that Patrick Mahomes has been the starting quarterback. The Chiefs have gone 3-2 so far in those games, with two Super Bowl wins. They have had to win two playoff games to get here.

First, it was a 26-7 win over the Dolphins. The Chiefs' defense slowed down one of the NFL's best offensive units on their way to the win. They then hit the road to face the Bills. After being down in the first half, the Chiefs scored first in the third quarter to take the lead. Still, the Bills would re-take the lead in the third quarter on a Khalil Shakir touchdown. In the fourth, Isaiah Pacheco scored to give the Chiefs the lead again. The Bills would miss a game-tying field goal and the Chiefs would move on to the AFC title game.

Meanwhile, the Ravens come in after having a first-round bye and beating the Texans. The Ravens are looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012. They have not been to the AFC Championship since then, and that year Joe Flacco led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory. Last week, after the game was tied at the end of the first half, Steve Sims returned a punt for the Texans to tie the game. That would be the only touchdown of the game for the Texans, as Lamar Jackson would run two in and throw a touchdown in the second half and the Ravens would win 34-10.

Here are the Chiefs-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

AFC Championship Odds: Chiefs-Ravens Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +160

Baltimore Ravens: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chiefs were 14th in the NFL this year in terms of points per game and sat eighth in the NFL in yards per game this year. They were 17th in rushing yards per game this year while sitting seventh in passing yards per game. Patrick Mahomes has been great so far in the playoffs. He has completed 62.5 percent of his passes this year while throwing for 477 yards and three scores. He has limited turnovers, with no interceptions, and just one turnover-worthy pass. Further, he has shown to be a threat on the ground so far, with 60 rushing yards in the two games.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Pacheco continues to pace the offense out of the backfield. He is running for 4.8 yards per carry so far in the playoffs, while he has run for 186 yards. He has also scored twice and had two breakaway runs according to PFF. Further, he has protected the ball. He does have one fumble, but it was not lost.

In the receiving game, the combination of Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce has been huge. Rice comes in bringing in 12 of 16 targets so far in the playoffs. He has brought in 177 yards in receptions and has been solid after the catch. Rice has 116 yards after the catch so far in the playoffs. Further, ten of his 12 catches are for first downs or touchdowns so far, as he has nine first down receptions and a score. Kelce comes in also hauling in 12 of 16 targets in the playoffs. He has 146 yards so far in the playoffs, while he also has had ten of his 12 receptions go for a first down or touchdowns, as Kelce has scored twice and had eight first down receptions.

The Kansas City defense was second in the NFL in opponent points per game this year, while being third in opponent yards per game this year. George Karlaftis is going to be a big part of this game, getting to Lamar Jackson. He has 1.5 sacks in the playoffs, with two tackles for a loss so far.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raven's offense was second in the NFL this year in points per game while sitting sixth in the NFL in yards per game. They were the number one rushing offense in the NFL and 21st in passing yards per game this past year. The potential NFL MVP Lamar Jackson leads this offense. Jackson was solid last week. He has just 152 yards passing but completed 16 of his 22 passing attempts. Further, he had two touchdowns last week and did not turn over the ball. Meanwhile, Jackson ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns last week.

The Ravens also feature two solid backs in the backfield. Justice Hill ran 13 times last game for 66 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry in the game. Gus Edwards has been solid as well with 40 yards on the ground on just ten carries. The Ravens also featured Dalvin Cook last week. He has eight times for 23 yards in the game.

The Ravens could also be getting help back in the passing game. Mark Andrews is expected to be back in this game to add to the passing offense. He will join fellow tight end Isiah Likely. Likey was solid last week, bringing in two receptions on three targets for 34 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Odell Beckham Jr. are the top receiving options out wide. Flowers was solid last week, bringing in four receptions for 41 yards and three first downs.

The Ravens had the best defense in the NFL in terms of opponent points per game this year. They were also fifth in the NFL in terms of opponent yards per game this year. Getting pressure on Mahomes is going to be key in this one. The Ravens did not have a sack last week but Justin Madubuike was still a presence. Further, he has 13 sacks in the regular season and will be looking to create more havoc in this one.

Final Chiefs-Ravens Prediction & Pick

These are two of the most complete teams in the NFL this year. Both teams were solid on offense while being great on defense this year. The Ravens had the better offense, and the Chiefs had the experience in this game. They have been here before and know exactly what to expect. Lamar Jackson has mostly experienced playoff failure so far. While the Ravens have the bigger playmakers on defense in this one, the Chiefs have some bigger weapons on offense. Isiah Pacheco is going to be the difference in this game. The Ravens will struggle to slow him down, and when they do, Travis Kelce or Rashee Rice will pick it up. The Ravens may win this game, but take the Chiefs to cover.

Final Chief-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Chiefs +3.5 (-105)