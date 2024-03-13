The Morgan State Bears are preparing to add Apollo Wright as their new offensive coordinator. Wright is coming from Fernandina Beach High School as a head coach over the past two years. Wright is replacing former offensive coordinator B.T. Sherman who accepted the wide receivers coaching position at Central Michigan.
“I've known Coach Wright for over twenty years and he is very knowledgeable and passionate about the game of football,” said Morgan State head coach Damon Wilson. “Coach Wright believes in ensuring that student-athletes are prepared on and off the field. He is detail-oriented and looks to bring an exciting style of offense to MSU… Coach Wright has worked with some really good minds in football and I think he is a great fit at our University. He is also known as a great recruiter and evaluator of talent. We are thankful to have the opportunity to bring him to our Bear Family.”
Before coaching at the high school level, Wright spent 22 years coaching in both FBS and FCS programs. He spent seven years as a running backs, quarterbacks, and special teams coordinator at New Mexico. Prior to the stint at New Mexico, Wright spent another six years at Florida International.
“Coach Wilson and his staff have done a great job of pointing the program in the right direction,” Wright said. “I'm extremely honored and blessed to have the opportunity to take the next step with this football program.”