Following the events of Tuesday evening, Morgan State University has canceled and postponed all remaining homecoming events per a statement by University President Dr. David K. Wilson on the university's website.

“Regarding Homecoming, regrettably for the very first time in Morgan's history, all activities planned around Homecoming will be either canceled or postponed until the perpetrator(s) of this atrocity have been found and brought to justice,” Wilson said in the statement.

He continued, “In the abundance of sensitivity for the emotional well-being of the campus community, we have also decided to cancel all classes and activities for the remainder of the week and will implement campus-wide programming geared towards the health and welfare of our University community. We strongly believe that this moment calls for reflection, thus allowing our students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to focus on their mental wellness.”

Wilson also says in the letter that the decision to cancel homecoming events was made with careful consideration and that the administration consulted with SGA leaders and the University council.

The events canceled and postponed are listed below.

Morgan State Events Cancelled

Homecoming Concert

Silent Headphones Party

Homecoming Pep Rally

Homecoming Parade

Volleyball game vs. Howard University (October 6th)

Morgan State Events Postponed

Homecoming Football Game vs. Stony Brook University

The 39th Annual Homecoming Gala

As of this writing, no arrests have been made in the incident and the suspects are still at large. Morgan State already canceled classes for the day and offered counseling services to students on campus. The investigation is still ongoing.