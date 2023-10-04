Morgan State University president Dr. David K. Wilson has released an open letter to the campus community regarding Tuesday evening's on-campus shooting. On Tuesday, campus police officers heard gunshots on campus at 9:25 PM following the Mister & Miss Morgan State Univerity coronation. The campus went on lockdown as law enforcement officials attempted to look for three suspects. Five individuals ages 18-22 were injured in the shooting and four of the victims were Morgan State students.

Dr. David K. Wilson published an open letter to the Morgan State community via the university website saying:

“Dear Morgan Community,

On Tuesday night, shortly after I left Murphy Fine Arts Center where I had attended the coronation of Mr. & Ms. Morgan State University (MSU), I received word from the MSU Police Department that shots had been fired on campus within the vicinity of the Murphy Fine Arts Center and Thurgood Marshall Hall. As I arrived on the scene, I received a call from Governor Wes Moore pledging state support to assist in the investigation. I also received a call from Mayor Brandon Scott informing me that he was en route to campus.

I thank Mayor Scott, and Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley, for quickly arriving on the scene and working very closely with MSU Police Chief Lance Hatcher, and our MSU Police Department, to secure the safety of the campus. The University issued several shelter-in-place alerts throughout the evening, via our MSU alert system and our University mobile app, before the campus was eventually cleared after midnight.

Multiple individuals were injured in the shooting and were transported to local hospitals. Preliminary reports are that the injuries they received are non-life-threatening.

As a result of what transpired last night classes have been cancelled today. Additionally, I am convening a meeting with my Executive Cabinet this morning to rethink the rest of Homecoming activities this week and will inform the university community of our decision later this afternoon.

Our prayers are with our students who suffered injuries, and their loved ones. For those students in need of assistance, our dedicated staff from the Division of Student Affairs and the University Counseling Center are available to provide support. Counseling and support services are available by calling 800-422-0009 or 443-885-3130. In addition, for 24-hour counseling support, students can visit UWill Counseling Services online.

What happened on our campus was such a senseless act of violence perpetrated on our community. It was so disappointing to learn of what took place especially after what was a family-filled and fun evening of celebrating the pageantry and beauty of our students. But rest assured, our Morgan family is strong and we will march on with determination to keep moving on.”

At the time of this writing, no arrests have been made.