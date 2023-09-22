The Mortal Kombat franchise has gotten a reboot in the form of Mortal Kombat 1 and is now out for fans to play on the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Epic Games. The fighting game, Mortal Kombat 1, has several chapters that feature a different part of the game's story that picked up from the reborn universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang that ushered in a new era of peace between the various realities and realms. Spoiler warning, if you don't want to be spoiled with what's about to happen in Mortal Kombat 1's story, then maybe it's time to go the other way around.

Mortal Kombat 1 Story and All of its Chapters

This particular reboot has several chapters that each player would go through in story mode. There are a total of four (4) acts that are completed by all the chapters you will get to play through and it involves a lot of different characters that you are probably familiar with as a fan of the franchise and its latest game, Mortal Kombat 1. Listed below are all the Mortal Kombat 1 acts and their chapters:

In Mortal Kombat 11, the story begins with Fire God Liu Kang using the Hourglass to reset time, creating the universe and realms over eons with the aim of achieving peace. Meanwhile, Shang Tsung's tale starts with his deceptive practices in Outworld exposed by an angry customer. Later, a mysterious benefactor offers him the opportunity to become a powerful sorcerer, a proposition Shang Tsung eagerly accepts.

Act 1:

1. New Era

In the first of all the chapters of Mortal Kombat 1, Kung Lao and Raiden, initially simple farmhands and martial artists in a remote village, come to the aid of Madame Bo when she's threatened by the Lin Kuei. After defeating most of the Lin Kuei and impressing Liu Kang with their skills, they are invited to join the Wu Shi Academy, despite some initial hesitation, as Liu Kang explains there are others he needs to gather as well.

Playable Character to be Used: Kung Lao (Paired with Raiden as Kameo Fighter)

Opponents: Raiden Smoke Scorpion (paired with Sub-Zero as Kameo Fighter) Sub-Zero (paired with Scorpion as Kameo Fighter)



2. Mr. A List

In a nod to Indiana Jones, Johnny Cage explores an ancient temple with his friend Adam, facing traps and monsters. After Adam's demise and the defeat of the temple's guardian, it's revealed to be a movie set. Johnny hopes the film will revive his fading career, but the director has doubts. Back home, Johnny's wife, Cris, confronts him about their financial struggles and extravagant purchases. When Cris leaves, Kenshi seeks to reclaim a family heirloom, leading to a fight with Johnny. Thinking it's a prank, Johnny faces more fighters but eventually believes they are sent by a god to change his life's course.

Playable Character to be Used: Johnny Cage (Paired with Adam as Kameo Fighter)

Opponents: Kalima (Paired with Kalima as Kameo Fighter) Katara Vala (Paired with Kalima as Kameo Fighter) Kenshi Takahashi Sub-Zero (Paired with Sub-Zero as Kameo Fighter)



3. Chosen One

Months of training at the Wu Shi Academy led to a showdown among Raiden, Kung Lao, Johnny Cage, and Kenshi to determine Earthrealm's champion for the upcoming Mortal Kombat tournament against Outworld. Raiden emerges victorious, impressing Liu Kang, who rewards him with an amulet granting lightning powers. The group is then transported to Outworld, where they encounter fantastical beings and meet Princesses Mileena and Kitana. Tensions arise due to historical conflicts. After a series of battles, Raiden prevails, earning the title of Earthrealm's champion. Empress Sindel postpones further matches, and during a banquet, tensions simmer between the realms. General Shao expresses concern over a prophecy predicting Earthrealm's aggression, but Sindel insists on the evidence before action. Kitana replaces Mileena in the tournament, and Raiden continues to triumph, leading to a final match against General Shao, which he wins.

Playable Character to be Used: Raiden (Paired with Lightning Elemental as Kameo Fighter)

Opponents: Johnny Cage Kenshi Takahashi Kung Lao Li Mei Reiko Kitana General Shao



Act 2:

4. Secrets and Lies

Upon returning to Earthrealm, Liu Kang learns from Geras that Shang Tsung has been manipulated back onto the path of villainy. Troubled by this revelation, Liu Kang asks Kung Lao, Johnny Cage, and Kenshi to infiltrate the Outworld and bring Shang Tsung back for questioning. They discover Shang Tsung's forces invading a Tarkatan encampment and interfering with Baraka, who they initially believe is a captive. However, they later learn that Shang Tsung is working with Tarkatans, and they thwart an attempt to infect Princess Mileena with a Tarkatan disease. As tensions rise, Quan Chi's prophecy is revealed, and it becomes clear that Shang Tsung, General Shao, and Quan Chi are working together under the guidance of a mysterious benefactor.

Playable Character to be Used: Kenshi Takahashi (Paired with Johnny Cage as Kameo Fighter)

Opponents: Baraka Rain (paired with Tanya as Kameo Fighter) Tanya (paired with Rain as Kameo Fighter) Mileena



5. Weird Science

The Earthrealmers and Baraka find themselves imprisoned in Shang Tsung's gruesome underground lab, where they endure horrific experiments. Syzoth, their sympathetic jailer and a Zaterran-like Reptile reveals that he helps Shang Tsung to protect his captive family. Shang Tsung plans to use them for fatal experiments without leaving evidence for retaliation. When Syzoth unleashes a horde of Tarkatans on them, a desperate battle ensues, leading to their escape. In The Living Forest, Syzoth shares his tragic backstory as an outcast among Zaterrans, exploited by Shang Tsung. The group encounters Ashrah, initially mistaking them for demons and attacking them, but they soon form an alliance against Quan Chi, who is collaborating with Shang Tsung. Ashrah wields a magical blade that purges her demonic nature with each evil being she slays, seeking a better life beyond the Netherrealm. Despite Johnny Cage's desire to return Kenshi to Earthrealm for medical attention, they agree to follow Ashrah on their quest.

Playable Character to be Used: Baraka (Paired with Kung Lao and Reptile as Kameo Fighter)

Opponents: 5 Tarkatan Klones Super Tarkatan (Paired with Tarkatan Fighter as Kameo Fighter) Reptile Ashrah



6. Upward Climb

The group confronts Quan Chi and his allies, Nitara, Havik, Darrius, and Sareena, as they power up a soul stealer. Ashrah warns of the catastrophic consequences if these devices are used on Earthrealm, and they resolve to stop Quan Chi. Johnny forces Kenshi to stay behind for his safety but gifts him with Sento. In the ensuing battle, Ashrah defeats Nitara, but Quan Chi combines the souls of the Living Forest to create Ermac, who overwhelms the heroes. Kenshi, inspired by his ancestors and aided by Sento, reengages Ermac and, with Ashrah's help, defeats him. The captive souls attack Quan Chi, rendering him unconscious. With Quan Chi neutralized, they part ways with Baraka, and Johnny offers Syzoth and Ashrah a home in Earthrealm. Meanwhile, Shang Tsung reports his progress to his benefactor, Kronika, promising to deliver the Lin Kuei to her and secure her plans.

Playable Character to be Used: Ashrah (Paired with Reptile and Kenshi Takahashi as Kameo Fighter)

Opponents: Nitara (Paired with Havik as Kameo Fighter) Havik (Paired with Darrius as Kameo Fighter) Quan Chi (Paired with Ermac as Kameo Fighter) Ermac (Paired with Sareena as Kameo Fighter)



7. Narrow Escape

During a festival in Outworld, tensions rise as Kitana cautions Mileena against her desire to change the laws regarding Umgadi relationships. The Earthrealmers and Ashrah disguise themselves for the festival while Syzoth creates a diversion. They are pursued by General Shao's forces, leading to confrontations with Li Mei, Kitana, Tanya, and Khameleon. Johnny, Ashrah, and Kung Lao come to their aid, allowing Syzoth to defeat Shao and Goro before they escape to Earthrealm. There, they reunite with Liu Kang, who is shocked to see Kenshi blinded but learns of their mission against Quan Chi and Shang Tsung's new Deadly Alliance. Liu Kang consults with Geras, suspecting an unknown woman aiding the sorcerers, but Geras rules out Kronika's involvement and suggests a survivor from a previous timeline with a vendetta against Liu Kang.

Playable Character to be Used: Ashrah (Paired with Reptile and Kenshi Takahashi as Kameo Fighter)

Opponents: Nitara (Paired with Havik as Kameo Fighter) Havik (Paired with Darrius as Kameo Fighter) Quan Chi (Paired with Ermac as Kameo Fighter) Ermac (Paired with Sareena as Kameo Fighter)



Act 3:

8. Band of Brothers

Bi-Han, now Grandmaster of the Lin Kuei, waits impatiently to meet with Lord Liu Kang, asserting his authority and dismissing tradition. Raiden interrupts and instructs the Lin Kuei to locate and destroy the soul stealers on Earth, along with capturing Shang Tsung. The Lin Kuei arrive at a fortress where they face adversaries like Nitara, Sareena, and Ermac. Despite their success, they are ambushed by Shao's forces and captured. Shang Tsung manipulates Bi-Han's ambition, convincing him that Liu Kang is hindering the clan's progress. Meanwhile, Geras watches the meeting between Shang Tsung and a mysterious woman, “Kronika,” pondering her true identity.

Playable Character to be Used: Sub-Zero (Paired with Scorpion as Kameo Fighter)

Opponents: Nitara (Paired with Sareena as Kameo Fighter) Ermac (Paired with Nitara as Kameo Fighter) Quan Chi (Paired with Shang Tsung as Kameo Fighter) Shang Tsung (Paired with Quan Chi as Kameo Fighter)



9. Civil War

In this Mortal Kombat 1 chapter and story, Shang Tsung and General Shao unveil their plan to the Lin Kuei warriors, with Bi-Han firmly supporting it despite Kuai Liang's objections. Bi-Han questions the plan's viability, but Shang Tsung reveals their true weapon: the invincible Dragon Army of Emperor Ying, fueled by souls and led by the Dragon Crown. Bi-Han joins the Deadly Alliance and admits to letting their father die to become Grandmaster, leading to a rift with Kuai Liang. Kuai Liang rebels against his brother battles various foes to escape, reunites with Smoke, defeats Bi-Han, and both decide to leave the Lin Kuei, recognizing the dishonor of following their Grandmaster's path.

Playable Character to be Used: Scorpion (Paired with Fire Elemental as Kameo Fighter)

Opponents: General Shao (Paired with Shang Tsung as Kameo Fighter) Rain (Paired with Quan Chi as Kameo Fighter) Havik (Paired with Darrius as Kameo Fighter) Sub-Zero (Paired with Ice Elemental as Kameo Fighter)



10. Protect and Serve

At Liu Kang's temple, he witnesses the activation of soul stealers and is visited by Geras, who reveals the Deadly Alliance's benefactor hails from a parallel timeline. Liu Kang realizes that to save both Earthrealm and Outworld, he must travel to Outworld and seek an audience with Empress Sindel. Along the way, he faces challenges from Li Mei and her constables, but ultimately convinces them of Earthrealm's innocence. They are then ambushed by Reiko, Motaro, Tanya, and the Umgadi, whom they defeat. However, their attempt to prove their intentions to the empress goes awry when Tanya attacks, leading to a showdown with Kitana and Mileena. Amidst the chaos, Liu Kang vows to provide evidence from Shang Tsung's laboratory to convince Sindel or surrender Earthrealm without a fight.

Playable Character to be Used: Li Mei (Paired with Liu Kang as Kameo Fighter)

Opponents: Reiko (Paired with Motaro as Kameo Fighter) Tanya (Paired with Khameleon as Kameo Fighter) Kitana (Paired with Tanya as Kameo Fighter) Mileena



11. For the Empire

Horrified by the lab's discoveries, Empress Sindel is shaken but intrigued when Liu Kang reveals his past as the Keeper of Time and creator of existence, proving his claims with Geras' help. She questions why he renounced his power and doesn't seek adoration. Liu Kang explains he foresaw the perils of wielding such power, clarifying he's not divine but a product of circumstances. General Shao and his forces arrive, wielding the Amulet of Shinnok. Despite Liu Kang's warnings, Shao traps Tanya, Kitana, Mileena, and Geras within the amulet. Sindel defeats their adversaries, enabling Liu Kang to free them. He requests Sindel's aid to save Earthrealm as a friend rather than a creator.

Playable Character to be Used: Sindel (Paired with Li Mei as Kameo Fighter)

Opponents: Nitara (Paired with Goro as Kameo Fighter) Reiko (Paired with Motaro as Kameo Fighter) Rain (Paired with General Shao as Kameo Fighter) General Shao (Paired with Reiko as Kameo Fighter)



12. Queen's Gambit

In this Mortal Kombat 1 chapter and story, the combined forces of Outworld and Earthrealm converge on the Deadly Alliance's fortress, joining efforts to thwart their operation and halt the soul stealers. Ermac appears, defeating Tanya and being subsequently defeated by Mileena, allowing King Jerrod to regain control of Ermac. The reunited family allies with Liu Kang, and Mileena offers to serve as a diversion while the group infiltrates the fortress. After attacking the Deadly Alliance, they confront Shang Tsung, who introduces his benefactor as “Damashi.” However, another Shang Tsung appears, revealing the existence of two timelines and his plan to merge them. The Deadly Alliance turns against the Titan Shang Tsung, unleashing dark doppelgangers from his timeline. After a series of battles, Empress Sindel dies, Mileena becomes the new Empress, and Ermac absorbs Sindel's soul. Liu Kang and his allies retreat as the Dragon Army awakens. Meanwhile, Geras suggests a way for Liu Kang to reclaim the Keeper of Time's power, hidden to protect him from its temptation, and the pursuit begins to stop the Titan Shang Tsung's plan.

Playable Character to be Used: Mileena (Paired with Tanya as Kameo Fighter)

Opponents: Ermac (Paired with Sareena as Kameo Fighter) Shang Tsung (Paired with Quan Chi as Kameo Fighter) Dark Raiden (Paired with Dark Sindel as Kameo Fighter) Dark Sindel (Paired with Dark Nitara as Kameo Fighter)



Act 4:

13. Deadly Alliance

Johnny Cage surprises Mileena by using a drone to scout the Dragon Army. Scorpion devises a plan to disrupt the army's forces: Shang Tsung, Quan Chi, and Raiden aim to close the portals, Kenshi and Jerrod attack the army directly, while the others battle their dark counterparts. The strategy begins with Jerrod and Kenshi causing a landslide and launching attacks from a vantage point. The sorcerers and Raiden try to close the portals but face obstacles. The Deadly Alliance, infuriated by a double-cross, defeats Shang Tsung's minions and destroys the portal. They encounter challenges from Rain and Smoke but are ultimately saved by Raiden. After defeating their foes, they focus on Dark Shao, whose life force powers the portal. While trying to kill him, they are interrupted by Dark Scorpion and Sub Zero. Eventually, they rescue Raiden, defeat Dark Shao and Reiko, and close the portals. The stranded army remains defiant, prompting the Alliance, Raiden, and their allies to unite and defeat them.

Playable Character to be Used: Shang Tsung (Paired with Quan Chi as Kameo Fighter)

Opponents: Dark Kenshi (Paired with Dark Ermac as Kameo Fighter) Dark Rain (Paired with Dark Smoke as Kameo Fighter) Dark Scorpion (Paired with Dark Sub-Zero as Kameo Fighter) Dark Shao Kahn (Paired with Dark Reiko as Kameo Fighter)



14. Time of Death



In this Mortal Kombat 1 chapter and story, Liu Kang reclaims his Titan power and uses it to discover a Titan Kitana from another timeline. They embrace, lamenting their fate of being kept apart, but Kitana realizes there must be a purpose for their meeting. Liu Kang also summons Titan Kung Lao and Raiden, and they discuss the threat posed by Titan Shang Tsung to their timelines. However, their meeting is disrupted by Titan Shang Tsung and his Dark forces. Realizing the existence of other timelines, Shang Tsung decides to destroy Liu Kang's Hourglass and depart to conquer other realities. The four Titans unite to defeat Shang Tsung's minions and drive him back to his dimension, understanding that they need to amass an army of Titans to confront the ones he summons. They travel to Shang Tsung's dimension for a decisive Battle of Armageddon at the Pyramid of Argus.

Playable Character to be Used: Liu Kang (Paired with Titan Kitana as Kameo Fighter)

Opponents: Dark Baraka (Paired with Dark Reptile as Kameo Fighter) Dark Li Mei (Paired with Dark Tanya as Kameo Fighter) Dark Liu Kang (Paired with Dark Kung Lao as Kameo Fighter) Dark Kitana (Paired with Dark Mileena as Kameo Fighter)



15. Armageddon

In the final chapter of all the chapters in Mortal Kombat 1's story mode, players have a unique experience compared to previous ones. You can select any playable character and witness them ascending the Pyramid of Argus. During this climb, the chosen character must engage in combat against nine opponents, each of whom is a combination of two characters or an alternate version of existing characters.

Playable Character to be Used: Choose your Fighter

Opponents: Fusion of 2 Characters 1 Fusion of 2 Characters 2 Fusion of 2 Characters 3 Fusion of 2 Characters 4 Fusion of 2 Characters 5 Fusion of 2 Characters 6 Fusion of 2 Characters 7 Fusion of 2 Characters 8 Fusion of 2 Characters 9 Titan Shang Tsung



At the end of all the chapters in Mortal Kombat 1, Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, and Raiden catch up on current events. Johnny is pursuing a successful career and plans to direct a film explaining the game's events to the public. Despite offering roles to his friends, they decline. Raiden and Kung Lao are training new initiates at the Academy, Kenshi's work with the Taira is progressing, and Liu Kang is helping Kuai Liang and Smoke establish a new clan, the Shirai Ryu, in Japan. Liu Kang hints at their future collaboration, and they express gratitude for how he has changed their lives. Meanwhile, at the Pyramid of Argus, a Titan named Lord Havik revels in the chaos witnessed during the second Battle of Armageddon, accompanied by sinister versions of Quan Chi, Sub-Zero, Tanya, Kitana, Kenshi, and Kano, hinting at future conflicts.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on Mortal Kombat 1, all its chapters and story within the game, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming! We'll let you in on every Mortal Kombat 1 article that we have to help you progress in the game.