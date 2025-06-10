The Houston Texans have their eyes set on contending in the AFC. However, they’ll need more than just a brilliant young quarterback to get there. Note that CJ Stroud’s sophomore campaign showed both promise and pain. Much of the latter was rooted in protection breakdowns and inconsistent offensive output. As the team enters 2025, a new wave of rookies is not just joining the roster—they’re pushing to redefine it. Several veteran starters now face real competition from young, hungry players drafted to do more than just develop. They’re here to take jobs—and some might do just that.

Uncertainty in the Trenches

The biggest storyline for Houston entering the 2025 season is the state of its offensive line. After a 2024 campaign marred by protection issues that led to regression in Stroud’s play, many expected the Texans to make major investments up front. Instead, the team traded away its best lineman—Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. They also parted ways with both Kenyon Green and Shaq Mason. That’s left fans wondering: who will protect the franchise quarterback?

Head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the uncertainty during OTAs. He emphasized flexibility and intelligence across the unit.

“When it comes to finding our best group, it will be a lot of mixing and matching guys,” Ryans said. “Putting guys in different spots and seeing which five guys work well together… It’s just a matter of finding that five once we get to training camp and put pads on.”

Of course, it’s not just the offensive line where changes are brewing. Across the board, rookies are pushing veterans. Let’s break down the Texans veteran players whose roles will be pushed by rookies in the 2025 NFL season.

1. A New WR on the Horizon?

Christian Kirk signed with the Texans to be a reliable, versatile weapon for Stroud. However, his hold on the No. 2 wide receiver spot is looking shakier by the week. Enter Jayden Higgins, the Texans’ top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a physical specimen out of Iowa State.

Standing 6'4 with a strong frame and deceptive speed, Higgins brings a different dimension to the Texans’ offense. He racked up 1,183 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his final college season. He also regularly outmuscled defenders and showcased impressive route-running technique. In OTAs, Higgins has already flashed signs of chemistry with Stroud, particularly on red-zone fades and sideline back-shoulder throws.

Of course, Kirk offers experience and slot versatility. That said, he lacks the physical dominance Higgins brings. With Nico Collins and Tank Dell cemented in their receiver roles, Houston may prefer to flank them with a player who shares similar physical traits. Higgins could allow the Texans to bully opposing secondaries. That's an identity that’s hard to build with finesse alone. If Higgins continues his strong summer, Kirk may find himself moving into a WR3 role or fighting for slot reps in certain packages.

2. A Tackle Battle with Major Implications

Cam Robinson was brought in as a stopgap solution following Tunsil’s departure. However, the Texans didn’t draft Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery in the second round just to sit him on the bench. The rookie has impressed in early reps. He has flashed the size, strength, and technique that made him a dominant force in the Big Ten.

At 6'6 and over 320 pounds, Ersery moves with fluidity and has a strong anchor in pass protection. He excelled at handling bull rushes and showed real growth in diagnosing stunts and blitz pickups. Those attributes make him an ideal candidate to slide in as Stroud’s blindside protector.

Robinson is of course serviceable. That said, he has never quite returned to the level of play that once made him a top-tier tackle in Jacksonville. Durability and consistency remain concerns for him. Ersery’s upside could outweigh the veteran’s experience—especially if the rookie clicks early in camp.

Article Continues Below

Given Houston’s playoff ambitions, they can’t afford to wait too long on this decision. Protecting Stroud is priority No. 1, and Ersery may already be the better long-term answer.

3. A Backfield Shakeup Brewing

After a breakout rookie campaign, Dameon Pierce struggled to find consistent rhythm in 2024 and gradually lost snaps to veteran Joe Mixon. Now, with Mixon locking in RB1 and the Texans freshly signing Nick Chubb, Pierce is under new pressure—from fourth-round pick Woody Marks.

Marks, a USC standout, is the type of modern back who can stay on the field all three downs. He rushed for 1,133 yards last season but arguably made his biggest mark in the passing game. Back in 2021, he posted 83 catches for 502 yards. That's a jaw-dropping number for a college running back. That dual-threat ability gives Stroud a dynamic outlet option when plays break down or protection falters.

What Marks lacks in bruising power, he makes up for in shiftiness and hands. He’s been one of the most fluid receivers in camp. That's whether lined up in the backfield or motioned into the slot. If he continues to excel in situational drills and pass-blocking reps, Marks could quickly carve out a meaningful role—perhaps at Pierce’s expense.

A Roster on the Verge of Transformation

With a franchise quarterback in place, the Texans know the window to build a contender is now. But getting there means hard decisions and embracing change. Veterans like Kirk, Robinson, and Pierce have been key contributors—but each is facing a legitimate threat from a hungry rookie pushing for playing time.

It’s not just about potential. These rookies are ready to produce now.

If DeMeco Ryans and his staff are serious about fielding the best 11 on each side of the ball, then don’t be surprised if Higgins, Ersery, and Marks are starting—or at least playing key roles—by the time the 2025 season kicks off.

The kids are coming, and they’re not here to wait their turn.