Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo almost suffered an injury during his trip to South America.

Antetokounmpo traveled to Brazil this month, as a viral video showed him in the country on Monday. He was present in Rio de Janeiro to dedicate a basketball court in his name in the city.

In front of the crowd that gathered at the court to see him, Antetokounmpo decided to inaugurate the court with a dunk. Unfortunately for him, he slipped on the court as he was going up for the jam and took a pretty hard spill. On the bright side, he seems to not have injured himself when he fell, giving the Bucks and their fans plenty of relief to not see him hurt.

O GIANNIS ESCORREGOU QUANDO FOI FAZER A CESTA KKKKK TORCEDOR DO BUCKS TRANCOU, MEU DEUS pic.twitter.com/EeF3J0J5s5 — Coast to Coast Brasil | NBA (@brasilcoast2) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a lot of recognition as an international star in the NBA, whether it's in Greece, Brazil, or other parts of the world. His presence in Brazil is proof that he is one of the highly recognizable faces of the league.

This past season saw him continue his individual dominance with the Bucks. After 67 regular-season games, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. In the postseason, he produced 33 points, 15.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, a steal, and a block per contest.

However, the Bucks have been unable to replicate their championship success in 2021. They have lost in the first round since 2023, the last two postseasons ending against the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo wants to continue competing at a high level, but his future with the Bucks is now in a difficult spot. His co-star Damian Lillard will be out for most of next season due to a torn Achilles, meaning the team's floor and ceiling won't be as high. Milwaukee also doesn't have enough cap space to significantly bolster the roster, meaning they would have to make trades to land players who can fit alongside Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo wants to remain loyal to the team that drafted him and he won a championship with. However, if things don't take a turn for the better, he will look elsewhere as his future with the Bucks is on the line moving forward.