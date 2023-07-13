The SAG-AFTRA strike already caused Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer premiere to move its start time earlier, and now three significant projects have all been delayed thanks to the strike. An Alien series and Mortal Kombat and Gladiator films have all hit massive production roadblocks.

Variety reported the big delays. FX's Alien series is currently in pre-production in Thailand. They have even booked out multiple Bangkok studios according to the report and have hired a large number of lighting equipment. But SAG-AFTRA and Equity members both make up a large portion of the cast — the report indicates that two of the leads are in fact SAG-AFTRA members — which means the production will have to work around their absences.

Similarly, The White Lotus Season 3 was set to shoot in Thailand as well, but the cast is also made up of SAG-AFTRA members, making it inevitable that the series will be delayed further.

On the film front, Ridley Scott — who directed the first Alien film — and his crew is preparing to pause production on Gladiator 2, which is filming in Morocco. The cast includes Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and May Calamawy. Returning from the first Gladiator film are Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, Djimon Hounsou. Production of the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 — which was in production in Australia — is also prepping for a halt in production. The 2021 Mortal Kombat movie made $84.4 million during its theatrical run a couple of years back.

The SAG-AFTRA strike felt inevitable and is the second ongoing major strike in Hollywood with the WGA writers' strike still raging on.