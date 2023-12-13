Discover how USWNT icon Alex Morgan reshaped her game post-motherhood in the Netflix Documentary 'Under Pressure.'

Alex Morgan, the powerhouse of the US Women's National Team (USWNT), unveils a transformative shift in her game following childbirth. In the Netflix Documentary ‘Under Pressure,' Morgan candidly discusses how motherhood altered her playing style, ultimately molding her into a more astute and evolved forward.

The arrival of her daughter reshaped Morgan's game dynamics, initially impacting her speed and agility. In the documentary, she shared, “Coming back from giving birth was hard. I didn't feel super quick or super fast right away. So, I adjusted my game a little bit as I was getting my speed back.”

This adaptation, however, turned into a boon as she navigated her return to form. “Once I did get that back, I had already adapted my game to kind of finding the ball, and I feel like I'm just finding myself in good goal-scoring positions more frequently than I ever have before.”

While Morgan's World Cup journey ended in disappointment with the USWNT's quarterfinal exit in 2022, her dedication and evolution as a player shine through. Moreover, external factors, including managerial changes within the team, contributed to the challenges faced by the squad during the tournament.

The transition to motherhood in 2020 saw Morgan's triumphant return to the pitch, marked by five goals for the Orlando Pride. Subsequently, she delivered her best-ever scoring season in 2022 with 20 goals for the San Diego Wave, demonstrating her adaptability and resilience after motherhood.

As the USWNT star relishes her offseason and family time, including her daughter Charlie, anticipation brews for her return to preseason in 2024. With her remarkable journey post-motherhood reshaping her game and setting new benchmarks, Morgan remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes within and beyond women's football.