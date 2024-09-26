Well, at least UNLV has some stability to build on with the realignment runaround by the PAC-12 is starting to wind down. There are only so many viable options left before the over $40 million worth of poaching lawsuits start to stack up too high. Chasing smaller media markets and non-football powers like Gonzaga is only worth so many headaches. That is why the Mountain West was a prime target during the PAC-12's hunt for institutions looking for a Power Five home.

The PAC-12 has already wooed a few Mountain West members. More were alleged to be pondering a move. Put those rumors to bed now. Sources told the Action Network's Brett McMurphy that two major brands are sticking with the status quo.

Air Force and UNLV are expected to remain Mountain West members for the foreseeable future. The two universities are expected to receive a significant revenue injection thanks to some previous conference defections. McMurphy pegs the numbers between $25-$30 million, which is four to five times the current media rights payouts.

Mountain West officials agreed to give UNLV and the Air Force Academy a bigger cut of the pie to keep them happy. The Athletic reports both schools also rebuffed the American Athletic Conference during negotiations.

Conference shuffle starting to become clear

Both the PAC-12 and Mountain West need one more school to reach an FBS minimum of eight members by 2026. A merger could still be in the cards but there will be no conference cannibalizing yet. Oregon State and Washington State have kept the PAC-12 alive by adding Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Colorado State, and Utah State.

Four of the PAC-12's new members were previously in the Mountain West. UNLV, Air Force, Wyoming, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, and Hawaii are holding strong in hopes of keeping more of a voice in the conference business.

The PAC-12 was rumored to be chasing Memphis, Tulane, South Florida, and UTSA. Those schools formally announced a decision to remain in the American Athletic Conference before UNLV and Air Force made their move. The pending exit fees of up to $100 million the Mountain West will receive should help entice one more college to come on board. The same pile of exit fee funds kept the conference together this summer.