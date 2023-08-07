It seems that the Pac-12 conference is nearing extinction, as over the last two years USC, UCLA, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have announced plans to leave the conference. That leaves Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State in a sticky situation. Cal has now reportedly scheduled a “special” meeting on Tuesday to discuss its Pac-12 membership, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Cal’s Board of Regents schedules “special meeting” on Tuesday to discuss Pac-12 membership pic.twitter.com/bkQHgFJRi4 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 7, 2023

USC and UCLA announced in 2022 that they planed to leave for the Big Ten in 2024, now Oregon and Washington are set to join them in the Big Ten as well. Colorado was the first to announce its intention to leave for the Big 12, while Arizona, Arizona State and Utah followed suit shortly after.

It will be intriguing to see what Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State do as a result. There is speculation that they could join a number of conferences.

The first one is the Mountain West, which could make sense for a school like Cal because of geography, but it is a downgrade financially. The American Athletic Conference has been mentioned as well. That is a conference that spans a large portion of the country, so adding west coast schools could make sense.

The ACC is also reportedly vetting and will have exploratory discussions regarding Cal and Stanford, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. This is reminiscent of when a bunch of Big East schools were poached. The situation with the remaining Pac-12 schools is fluid, and it will be interesting to see what they decide to do.