The British humor will continue on in animated form.

Good news, Mr. Bean fans. A fourth season of the animated series is returning in 2025 worldwide.

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series will comprise 52 x 11′ episodes, Variety reports. This will bring 182 x 11 minutes as the total number of episodes across the series.

The iconic character is well-known by many. He originated from actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson, who co-created Mr. Bean with Richard Curtis. There was a television program, Mr. Bean, from 1990 to 1995, according to Britannica.

It portrayed the comedian as the rubber-faced buffoon who bumbled his way through everyday situations. The British humor attracted millions of fans worldwide.

The animated series follows Mr. Bean and Teddy on adventures that ensue mischief throughout. This animated series was launched in 2002 and broadcast in 195 territories.

With over 140 million followers on Meta, 72 million subscribers, and 19 billion lifetime views across YouTube channels, there's definitely an audience. Beyond that, it has 10 million followers on Instagram and 14.2 million likes on TikTok's social platform.

When it comes to the animated series, the creator has a lot of praise for it.

“I have always enjoyed this iteration of the Mr. Bean character and the particular freedoms he has in animated form,” he said. “We can take him into space or down a tin mine without me personally having to suffer the consequences. The animation process creatively is always fascinating and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into the new series very much.”

“One of the most loved characters in television comedy history, Mr. Bean's amusing escapees are cherished by children and families across the world,” Cathy Payne, CEO of Banijay Rights, said. “So we're thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and ITV on this wonderful animated series which captures Bean's world so brilliantly.”

Be on the lookout for the new Mr. Bean: The Animated Series soon.