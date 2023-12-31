The Extended Family actor reveals the keys to a successful marriage.

Extended Family actor Jon Cryer recently discussed the keys to a good marriage.

He married Lisa Joyner in 2007 and stated it was the “luckiest day of his life” in a PEOPLE interview. The couple is doing remarkably well, and Jon dishes out some helpful advice on what's made it work.

Jon Cryer reveals some secrets to a great marriage

“The key to a good marriage is 100 percent a sense of humor because whenever there are hard things in a marriage — and there are — laughing about it makes the most wonderful difference,” the actor said. “It's about having somebody in your corner no matter what, and I feel so lucky to be that guy for my wife. She has been there for me every time that has been tough for me.”

This is the Two and a Half Men actor's second marriage. He has a son, Charlie, from his first marriage with ex-wife Sarah Trigger. This marriage ended in 2004, and he has some opinions on what makes this second marriage thrive.

“The great thing about second marriages is you know what your flaws are,” he said. “They have been brought to relief, and so you hopefully have gotten some comfort with them. When you're much more comfortable with yourself, you can actually love somebody a lot better, and I think my earlier relationships were always just trying to be somebody who I thought I had to be instead of just being who I am.”

Catch Jon Cryer in Extended Family on NBC and streaming on Peacock.