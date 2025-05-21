A'ja Wilson released her first signature shoe, the A'Ones, a few weeks ago, and within five minutes, they sold out. The Las Vegas Aces star has seen a lot of success on and off the floor, and the signature shoe is just another accomplishment that she's been able to check off her list.

Wilson recently spoke about releasing her signature shoe, and seems to be honored by all the love that she's being shown.

“It's respect. It's an honor when you can have greats and everyone wearing your shoe. It's still a surreal moment for me sometimes… From my teammates, to opponents, to fans, just thank you. … It's truly an honor,” Wilson said via ESPN.

Not only have fans been hype about the shoes, but players in the league have shown love to Wilson. One of those players is Tina Charles, who had a pair of A'Ones on her when she recently faced the Aces. Charles wore the hyper-pink colorways, and after the game, she made sure to get them signed by Wilson.

The Aces were able to get the win against Charles and the Connecticut Suns, and Wilson finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. This season, the Aces are looking to get back to the dominant team they've been over the past few years after not making it to the WNBA Finals in 2024.

Nothing has stopped Wilson from continuing to play at a high level, as she was able to win MVP last year after a historic season. It wouldn't be a surprise if she put up the same type of numbers this season, especially with a whole offseason. Before the season, Wilson spoke about how she spent her offseason to get ready for the new year.

“My off-season looked like any other off-season,” Wilson said. “I was just honestly chilling, resting with my family, getting in the gym here and there. Then yeah, just pretty much chilling out.”