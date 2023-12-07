Iman Vellani discussed her Ms. Marvel character recruiting Tom Holland's Spider-Man to the MCU's Young Avengers in a recent interview.

Iman Vellani has named Tom Holland's Spider-Man as another dream MCU team-up with Ms. Marvel.

Young Avengers?

Speaking to the Direct, Vellani spoke about The Marvels' ending. At the end of the film, Kamala Khan (Vellani) is seen visiting Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), presumably to recruit her to the Young Avengers. She was asked about who Kamala could be visiting next, and she revealed that she isn't sure.

“I don't know. I don't know what the rules are for scenes that were cut, like, am I still supposed to keep those secrets?” Vellani said. “I'll say, whatever names you can guess are probably right. Like, there's not that many young people in the MCU right now.”

She was then asked specifically about visiting Holland's Spider-Man in New York City. Vellani revealed that she would “love” to team with him on screen.

“I would love to see a team-up [with Holland's Spider-Man],” Vellani revealed. “Their team-ups in the comics are honestly one of my favorites. So, that would be cool.”

Iman Vellani is still just getting her career started. She starred in the titular role in the MCU Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. That was her acting debut with her film acting debut being The Marvels. In the latest MCU film, her Kamala Khan character got to team with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

Tom Holland hasn't been seen in the MCU since Spider-Man: No Way Home. A fourth film is likely on the way, and perhaps he will also be seen being recruited to the Young Avengers by Kamala.