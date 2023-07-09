Digital continues to play catch up with paper as Wizards of the Coast adds more cards to Explorer (and consequently, Historic) to MTG Arena. Here is the Explorer Anthology 3 Card List.

Explorer Anthology 3 Release Date: July 18, 2023

Explorer Anthology 3 arrives on July 18, 2023. It will be available for purchase until October 10, 2023, and will cost 4,000 Gems or 25,000 Gold for the bundle, which contains a complete set of 4 of every card listed below.

Quick Take Analysis

Cyclonic Rift is an iconic and highly useful card in the format. Although there are more viable ways of board-wiping your opponent in Pioneer, Explorer isn't quite there yet, so having a copy of Cyclonic Rift is a must. Abbot of Keral Keep is a must for Prowess decks, and Eidolon of Blossoms will help players take one step closer to building Enchantment decks in Explorer. Deathrite Shaman and Xenagos, God of Revels are also iconic cards that are coming along in this bundle, as well as Worldspine Wurm, and the whole set of Battle Lands. While the Battle Lands aren't as exciting as most other two-colored lands out there, they still offer pretty good utility, especially for players who haven't yet completed their sets of Rare Lands in Explorer.

If you're thinking about getting the Explorer Anthology 3 bundle, just remember that we're also getting the new Historic Anthology 7 alongside this on the same date, so take that into consideration when budgeting your gold.

Explorer Anthology 3 Card List

There are going to be 25 new cards arriving at MTG Arena as part of this bundle. The following cards have been revealed:

Now, will you be picking up the whole bundle, or are you just crafting a select few?

For more Magic the Gathering news and updates, especially for the upcoming Commander Masters set, shuffle your pages here with us at ClutchPoints Gaming.