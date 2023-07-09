Wizards of the Coast expands the Historic format again. Check out what's coming up to MTG Arena with our Historic Anthology 7 Card List.

Historic Anthology 7 Release Date: July 18, 2023

Historic Anthology 7 arrives on July 18, 2023. It will be available for purchase until October 10, 2023, and will cost 4,000 Gems or 25,000 Gold for the bundle, which contains a complete set of 4 of every card listed below.

Quick Take Analysis

As always, the complete bundle is well worth it even just for the sake of getting a full set of the lands that comes with it. Particularly for this set, you're getting the full cycle of Enemy Colored Horizon Lands that were first introduced in Modern Horizons. But of course, we'd be remiss to ignore the addition of Bloodbraid Elf, which had its fair share of infamy back in its day, as well as Worn Powerstone. Also, while they're not as strong as they used to be, having a complete set of each of the five mono-colored Titans is also a must-have for any collector's digital deck.

Of course, players will also be interested in knowing about the Explorer Anthology that hits (digital) shelves alongside this bundle, and from that set, you'll get cards like Deathrite Shaman and Xenagos, God of Revels, among other things. Check out our Explorer Anthology 3 Card List for more info.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Historic Anthology 7 Card List

There are going to be 25 new cards arriving at Historic as part of this bundle. The following cards have been revealed:

Now, will you be picking up the whole bundle, or are you just crafting a select few?

For more Magic the Gathering news and updates, especially for the upcoming Commander Masters set, shuffle your pages here with us at ClutchPoints Gaming.