MTG's upcoming set, Duskmourn: House of Horror, is scheduled for a global release on September 27, 2024. Though it's still several days away from the time of this publishing, MTG fans are eagerly anticipating what the set will bring. Fortunately, Wizards of the Coast dropped the entire list of cards coming to the set.

In this article, we will list down all monoblack cards coming to MTG Duskmourn.

All MTG Duskmourn Monoblack Cards

Here's a full list of all monoblack cards coming to the set.

Appendage Amalgam

Two generic, one black enchantment creature – Horror – 3/2 – Common

Flash

Whenever Appendage Amalgam attacks, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

Balemurk Leech

One generic, one black creature – Leech – 2/2 – Common

Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, each opponent loses 1 life.

Cackling Slasher

Three generic, one black creature – Human Assassin – 3/3 – Common

Deathtouch

Cackling Slasher enters with a +1/+1 counter on it if a creature died this turn.

Come Back Wrong

Two generic, one black sorcery – Rare

Destroy target creature. If a creature card is put into a graveyard this way, return it to the battlefield under your control. Sacrifice it at the beginning of your next end step.

Commune With Evil

Two generic, one black sorcery – Uncommon

Look at the top four cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the rest into your graveyard. You gain 3 life.

Cracked Skull

Two generic, one black enchantment – Aura – Common

Enchant creature

When Cracked Skull enters, look at target player's hand. You may choose a nonland card from it. That player discards that card.

When enchanted creature is dealt damage, destroy it.

Cynical Loner

One generic, one black creature – Human Survivor – 3/1 – Uncommon

Cynical Loner can’t be blocked by Glimmers.

Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if Cynical Loner is tapped, you may search your library for a card, put it into your graveyard, then shuffle.

Dashing Bloodsucker

Three generic, one black creature – Vampire Warrior – 2/5 – Uncommon

Eerie — Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, Dashing Bloodsucker gets +2/+0 and gains lifelink until end of turn.

Defiled Crypt // Cadaver Lab

Defiled Crypt

Three generic, one black enchantment – Room – Uncommon

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, create a 2/2 black Horror enchantment creature token. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Cadaver Lab

One black enchantment – Room – Uncommon

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, return target creature card from your graveyard to you hand.

Demonic Counsel

One generic, one black sorcery – Rare

Search your library for a Demon card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Delirium – If there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, instead search your library for any card, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Derelict Attic // Widow's Walk

Derelict Attic

Two generic, one black enchantment – Room – Common

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, you draw two cards and you lose 2 life.

Widow's Walk

Three generic, one black enchantment – Room – Common

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, it gets +1/+0 and gains feathtouch until end of turn.

Doomsday Excruciator

Six black creature – Demon – 6/6 – Rare

Flying

When Doomsday Excruciator enters, if it was cast, each player exiles all but the bottom six cards of their library face down.

At the beginning of your upkeep, draw a card.

Enduring Tenacity

Two generic, two black enchantment creature – Snake Glimmer – 4/3 – Rare

Whenever you gain life, target opponent loses that much life.

When Enduring Tenacity dies, if it was a creature, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. It's an enchantment (It's not a creature.)

Fanatic of the Harrowing

Three generic, one black creature – Human Cleric – 2/2 – Common

When Fanatic of the Harrowing enters, each player discards a card. If you discarded a card this way, draw a card.

Fear of Lost Teeth

One black enchantment creature – Nightmare – Common – 1/1

When Fear of Lost Teeth dies, it deals 1 damage to any target and you gain 1 life.

Fear of the Dark

Four generic, one black enchantment creature – Nightmare – 5/5 – Common

Whenever Fear of the Dark attacks, if defending player controls no Glimmer creatures, it gains menace and deathtouch until end of turn. (A creature with menace can’t be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Final Vengeance

One black sorcery – Common

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature or enchantment.

Exile target creature.

Funeral Room // Awakening Hall

Funeral Room

Two generic, one black enchantment – Room – Mythic Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Whenever a creature you control dies, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Awakening Hall

Six generic, two black enchantment – Room – Mythic Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, return all creature cards from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Give In To Violence

One generic, one black instant – Common

Target creature gets +2/+2 and gains lifelink until end of turn.

Grievous Wound

Three generic, two black enchantment – Aura – Rare

Enchant player

Enchanted player can't gain life.

Whenever enchanted player is dealt damage, they lose half their life, rounded up.

Innocuous Rat

One generic, one black creature – Rat – 1/1 – Common

When Innocuous Rat dies, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Killer's Mask

Two generic, one black artifact – Equipment – Uncommon

When Killer's Mask enters, manifest dread, then attach Killer's Mask to that creature. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Equipped creature has menace.

Equip: two generic.

Let's Play A Game

Three generic, one black sorcery – Uncommon

Delirium – Choose one. If there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, choose one or more instead.

Creatures your opponents control get -1/-1 until end of turn.

Each opponent discards two cards.

Each opponent loses 3 life and you gain 3 life.

Leyline of the Void

Two generic, two black enchantment – Rare

If Leyline of the Void is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with it on the battlefield.

If a card would be put into an opponent's graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

Live or Die

Three generic, two black instant – Uncommon

Choose one –

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Destroy target creature.

Meathook Massacre II

Two X generic, four black legendary enchantment – Mythic Rare

When Meathook Massacre II enters, each player sacrifices X creatures.

Whenever a creature you control dies, you may pay 3 life. If you do, return that card under your control with a finality counter on it.

Whenever a creature an opponent control dies, they may pay 3 life. If they don't, return that card under your control with a finality counter on it.

Miasma Demon

Four generic, two black creature – Demon – 5/4 – Uncommon

Flying

When Miasma Demon enters, you may discard any number of cards. When you do, up to that many target creatures each get -2/-2 until end of turn.

Murder

One generic, two black instant – Common

Destroy target creature.

Nowhere to Run

One generic, one black enchantment – Uncommon

Flash

When Nowhere to Run enters, target creature an opponent controls gets -3/-3 until end of turn.

Creatures your opponents control can be the targets of spells and abilities as though they didn't have hexproof. Ward abilities of those creatures don't trigger.

Osseous Sticktwister

One generic, one black artifact creature – Scarecrow – 2/2 – Uncommon

Lifelink

Delirium – At the beginning of your end step, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, each opponent may sacrifice a nonland permanent or discard a card. Then Osseous Sticktwister deals damage equal to its power to each opponent who didn't sacrifice a permanent or discard a card this way.

Overlord of the Balemurk

Three generic, two black enchantment creature – Avatar Horror – 5/5 – Mythic Rare

Impending 5 – One generic, one black (If you cast this spell for its impending cost, it enters with five time counters and isn't a creature until the last is removed. At the beginning of your end step, remove a time counter from it.)

Popular Egoist

Two generic, one black creature – Human Rogue – 3/2 – Uncommon

One generic, one black, Sacrifice another creature or enchantment: Popular Egoist gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it. (Damage and effects that say “destroy” don't destroy it.)

Whenever you sacrifice a permanent, target opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Resurrected Cultist

Two generic, one black creature – Human Cleric – 4/1 – Common

Delirium – Two generic, two black mana: Return Resurrected Cultist from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it. Activate only if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard and only as a sorcery. (If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

Spectral Snatcher

Four generic, two black creature – Spirit – 6/5 – Common

Ward – Discard a Card. (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player discards a card.)

Swampcycling two generic (two generic, Discard this card: Search your library for a Swamp card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

Sporogenic Infection

One generic, one black enchantment – Aura – Uncommon

Enchant creature

When Sporogenic Infection enters, target player sacrifices a creature other than enchanted creature.

When enchanted creature is dealt damage, destroy it.

Unholy Annex // Ritual Chamber

Unholy Annex

Two generic, one black enchantment – Room – Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

At the beginning of your end step, draw a card. If you control a Demon, each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life. Otherwise, you lose 2 life.

Ritual Chamber

Three generic, two black enchantment – Room – Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, create a 6/6 black Demon creature token with flying.

Unstoppable Slasher

Two generic, one black creature – Zombie Assassin – 2/3 – Rare

Deathtouch

Whenever Unstoppable Slasher deals combat damage to a player, they lose half their life, rounded up.

When Unstoppable Slasher dies, if it had no counters on it, return it to the battlefield tapped under its owner's control with two stun counters on it.

Valgavoth's Faithful

One black creature – Human Cleric – 1/1 – Uncommon

Three generic, one black, Sacrifice Valgavoth's Faithful: Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. Activate only as a sorcery.

Valgavoth, Terror Eater

Six generic, three black legendary creature – Elder Demon – 9/9 – Mythic Rare

Flying, lifelink

Ward: Sacrifice three nonland permanents.

If a card you didn't control would be put into an opponent's graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

During your turn, you may play cards exiled with Valgavoth. If you cast a spell this way, pay life equal to its mana value rather than pay its mana cost.

Vile Mutilator

Five generic, two black creature – Demon – 6/5 – Uncommon

As an additional cost to sacrifice this spell, sacrifice a creature or enchantment.

Flying, trample

When Vile Mutilator enters, each opponent sacrifices a nontoken enchantment, then sacrifices a nontoken creature.

Winter's Intervention

One generic, one black instant – Common

Winter's Intervention deals 2 damage to target creature. You gain 2 life.

Withering Torment

Two generic, one black instant – Uncommon

Destroy target creature or enchantment. You lost 2 life.

That's it for this guide on all monowhite cards coming to MTG Duskmourn. For more MTG content, you can check out the full list of MTG Duskmourn's monoblue cards.