MTG's upcoming set, Duskmourn: House of Horror, is scheduled for a global release on September 27, 2024. Though it's still several days away from the time of this publishing, MTG fans are eagerly anticipating what the set will bring. Fortunately, Wizards of the Coast dropped the entire list of MTG Duskmourn cards coming to the set.

In this article, we will list down all monored cards coming to MTG Duskmourn.

All MTG Duskmourn Monored Cards

Here's a full list of all monored cards coming to MTG Duskmourn.

Bedhead Beastie

Four generic, two red creature – Beast – 5/6 – Common

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Mountainscycling two generic (two generic, Discard this card: Search your library for a Mountain card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

Betrayer's Bargain

One generic, one red instant – Uncommon

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature or enchantment or pay two generic.

Betrayer's Bargain deals 5 damage to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

Boilerbilges Ripper

Four generic, one red creature – Human Assassin – 4/4 – Common

When Boilerbilges Ripper enters, you may sacrifice another creature or enchantment. When you do, Boilerbilges Ripper deals 2 damage to any target.

Chainsaw

One generic, one red artifact – Equipment – Rare

When Chainsaw enters, it deals 3 damage to up to one target creature.

Whenever one or more creatures die, put a rev counter on Chainsaw.

Equipped creature gets +X/+0, where X is the number of rev counters on Chainsaw.

Charred Foyer // Warped Space

Charred Foyer

Three generic, one red enchantment – Room – Mythic Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

At the beginning of your upkeep, exile the top card of your library. You may play it this turn.

Warped Space

Four generic, two red enchantment – Room – Mythic Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Once each turn, you may pay zero mana rather than pay the mana cost for a spell you cast from exile.

Clockwork Percussionist

One red artifact creature – Monkey Toy – 1/1 – Common

Haste

When Clockwork Percussionist dies, exile the top card of your library. You may play it until the end of your next turn.

Cursed Recording

Two generic, two red artifact – Rare

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, put a time counter on Cursed Recording. Then if there are seven or more time counters on it, remove those counters and it deals 20 damage to you.

Tap: When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Diversion Specialist

Three generic, one red creature – Human Warrior – 4/3 – Uncommon

Menace (This creature can’t be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

One generic, Sacrifice another creature or enchantment: Exile the top card of your library. You may play it this turn.

Enduring Courage

Two generic, two red enchantment creature – Dog Glimmer – 3/3 – Rare

Whenever another creature you control enters, it gets +2/+0 and gains haste until end of turn.

When Enduring Courage dies, if it was a creature, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. It's an enchantment. (It's not a creature.)

Fear of Being Hunted

One generic, two red enchantment creature – Nightmare – 4/2 – Uncommon

Haste

Fear of Being Hunted must be blocked if able.

Fear of Burning Alive

Four generic, two white, red enchantment creature – Nightmare – 4/4 – Uncommon

When Fear of Burning Alive enters, it deals 4 damage to each opponent.

Delirium — Whenever a source you control deals noncombat damage to an opponent, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, Fear of Burning Alive deals that amount of damage to target creature that player controls.

Fear of Missing Out

One generic, one red enchantment creature – Nightmare – 2/3 – Rare

When Fear of Missing Out enters, discard a card, then draw a card.

Delirium – Whenever Fear of Missing Out attacks for the first time each turn, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, untap target creature. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase.

Glassworks // Shattered Yard

Glassworks

Two generic, one red enchantment – Room – Common

(You may cast other half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, the Room deals 4 damage to target creature an opponent controls.

Shattered Yard

Four generic, one red enchantment – Room – Common

(You may cast other half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

At the beginning of your end step, this Room deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Grab the Prize

One generic, one red sorcery – Common

As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card.

Draw two cards. If the discarded card wasn't a land card, Grab the Prize deals 2 damage to each opponent.

Hand That Feeds

One generic, one red creature – Mutant – 2/2 – Common

Delirium — Whenever Hand That Feeds attacks while there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, it gets +2/+0 and gains menace until end of turn. (It can’t be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Impossible Inferno

Four generic, one red instant – Common

Impossible Inferno deals 6 damage to target creature.

Delirium – If there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, exile the top card of your library. You may play it until the end of your next turn.

Infernal Phantom

Three generic, one red creature – Spirit – 2/3 – Uncommon

Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, Infernal Phantom gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

When Infernal Phantom dies, it deals damage equal to its power to any target.

Irreverent Gremlin

One generic, one red creature – Gremlin – 2/2 – Uncommon

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Whenever another creature you control with power 2 or less enters, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card. Do this only once each turn.

Leyline of Resonance

Two generic, two red enchantment – Rare

If Leyline of Resonance is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with it on the battlefield.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell that targets only a single creature you control, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Most Valuable Slayer

Three generic, one red creature – Human Warrior – 2/4 – Common

Whenever you attack, target attacking creature gets +1/+0 and gains first strike until end of turn.

Norin, Swift Survivalist

One red legendary creature – Human Coward – 2/1 – Uncommon

Norin, Swift Survivalist can't block.

Whenever a creature you control becomes blocked, you may exile it. You may play that card from exile this turn.

Overlord of the Boilerbilges

Four generic, two red enchantment creature – Avatar Horror – Mythic Rare

Impending 4— Two generic, two red (If you cast this spell for its impending cost, it enters with four time counters and isn’t a creature until the last is removed. At the beginning of your end step, remove a time counter from it.)

Whenever Overlord of the Boilerbilges enters or attacks, it deals 4 damage to any target.

Painter's Studio // Defaced Gallery

Painter's Studio

Two generic, one red enchantment – Room – Uncommon

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, exile the top two cards of your library. You may play them until end of your next turn.

Defaced Gallery

One generic, one red enchantment – Room – Uncommon

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Whenever you attack, attacking creatures you control get +1/+0 until end of turn.

Piggy Bank

One generic, one red artifact creature – Bear Toy – 3/2 – Uncommon

When Piggy Bank dies, create a Treasure token. (It’s an artifact with “Tap, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color.”)

Pyroclasm

One generic, two red sorcery – Uncommon

Pyroclasm deals 2 damage to each creature.

Ragged Playmate

One generic, one red artifact creature – Toy – 2/2 – Common

One generic, tap: Target creature with power 2 or less can't be blocked this turn.

Rampaging Soulrager

Two generic, one red creature – Spirit – 1/4 – Common

Rampaging SoulRager gets +3/+0 as long as there are two or more unlocked doors among Rooms you control.

Razorkin Hordecaller

Four generic, one red creature – Human Clown Berserker – 4/4 – Uncommon

Haste

Whenever you attack, create a 1/1 red Gremlin creature token.

Razorkin Needlehead

Two red creature – Human Assassin – 2/2 – Rare

Razorkin Needlehead has first strike during your turn.

Whenever an opponent draws a card, Razorkin Needlehead deals 1 damage to them.

Ripchain Razorkin

Three generic, one red creature – Human Berserker – 5/3 – Common

Reach

Two generic, one red, Sacrifice a land: Draw a card.

Scorching Dragonfire

One generic, one red instant – Common

Scorching Dragonfire deals 3 damage to target creature or planeswalker. If that creature or planeswalker would die this turn, exile it instead.

Screaming Nemesis

Two generic, one red creature – Spirit – 3/3 – Mythic Rare

Haste

Whenever Screaming Nemesis is dealt damage, it deals that much damage to any other target. If a player is dealt damage this way, they can't gain life for the rest of the game.

Ticket Booth // Tunnel of Hate

Ticket Booth

Two generic, one red enchantment – Room – Common

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, manifest dread.

Tunnel of Hate

Four generic, two red enchantment – Room – Common

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Whenever you attack, target attacking creature gains double strike until end of turn.

The Rollercrusher Ride

X generic, two generic, one red legendary enchantment – Mythic Rare

Delirium — If a source you control would deal noncombat damage to a permanent or player while there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, it deals double that damage instead.

When The Rollercrusher Ride enters, it deals X damage to each of up to X target creatures.

Trial of Agony

One red sorcery – Uncommon

Choose two target creatures controlled by the same opponent. That player chooses one of those creatures. Trial of Agony deals 5 damage to that creature, and the other can't block this turn.

Turn Inside Out

One red instant – Common

Target creature gets +3/+0 until end of turn. When it dies this turn, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it’s a creature card.)

Untimely Malfunction

One generic, one red instant – Uncommon

Choose one —

Destroy target artifact.

Change the target of target spell or ability with a single target.

One or two target creatures can't block this turn.

Vengeful Possession

Two generic, one red sorcery – Uncommon

Gain control of target creature until end of turn. Untap it. It gains haste until end of turn. You may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

Vicious Clown

Two generic, one red creature – Human Clown – Common

Whenever another creature you control with power 2 or less enters, Vicious Clown gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

Violent Urge

One red instant – Uncommon

Target creature gets +1/+0 and gains first strike until end of turn.

Delirium – If there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, that creature gains double strike until end of turn.

Waltz of Rage

Three generic, two red sorcery – Rare

Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to each other creature. Until end of turn, whenever a creature you control died, exile the top card of your library. You may play it until your next turn.

That's it for this guide on all monowhite cards coming to MTG Duskmourn.