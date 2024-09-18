MTG's upcoming set, Duskmourn: House of Horror, is scheduled for a global release on September 27, 2024. Though it's still a few weeks away, MTG fans are eagerly anticipating what the set will bring. Fortunately, Wizards of the Coast dropped the entire list of cards coming to the set.

In this article, we will list down all multicolored cards coming to MTG Duskmourn.

All MTG Duskmourn Multicolored Cards

Here's a full list of all multicolored cards coming to the set.

Gremlin Tamer

One white, one blue creature

Eerie — Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, create a 1/1 red Gremlin creature token.

Inquisitive Glimmer

One white, one blue enchantment creature

Enchantment spells you cast cost one generic less to cast.

Unlock costs you pay cost one generic less.

Niko, Light of Hope

Two generic, one white, one blue legendary creature

When Niko, Light of Hope enters, create two Shard tokens. (They're enchantments with “2, Sacrifice this enchantment: Scry 1, then draw a card.”)

Two generic, Tap: Exile target nonlegendary creature you control. Shards you control become copies of it until the beginning of the next end step. Return it to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

Restricted Office // Lecture Hall

Restricted Office

Two generic, two white enchantment

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, destroy all creatures with power 3 or greater.

Lecute Hall

Five generic, two blue enchantment

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Other permanents you control have hexproof.

Fear of Infinity

One generic, one blue, one red enchantment creature

Flying, lifelink

Fear of Infinity can’t block.

Eerie — Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, you may return Fear of Infinity from your graveyard to your hand.

Kaito, Bane of Nightmares

Two generic, one blue, one black legendary Planeswalker

Ninjutsu: One generic, one blue, one black (One generic, one blue, one black, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand tapped and attacking.)

During your turn, as long as Kaito has one or more loyalty counters on him, he's a 3/4 Ninja creature and has hexproof.

+1: You get an emblem with “Ninjas you control get +1/+1.”

0: Surveil 2. Then draw a card for each opponent who lost life this turn.

-2: Tap target creature. Put two stun counters on it.

Nashi, Searcher in the Dark

One blue, one black legendary creature

Menace

Whenever Nashi, Searcher in the Dark deals combat damage to a player, you mill that many cards. You may put any number of legendary and/or enchantment cards from among them into your hand. If you put no cards into your hand this way, put a +1/+1 counter on Nashi.

Skullsnap Nuisance

One blue, one black creature

Flying

Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

Disturbing Mirth

One black, one red enchantment

When Disturbing Mirth enters, you may sacrifice another enchantment or creature. If you do, draw two cards.

When you sacrifice Disturbing Mirth, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up at any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Sawblade Skinripper

One generic, one black, one red creature

Menace

Two generic, Sacrifice another creature or enchantment: Put a +1/+1 counter on Sawblade Skinripper.

At the beginning of your end step, if you sacrificed one or more permanents this turn, Sawblade Skinripper deals that much damage to any target.

Undead Sprinter

One black, one red creature

Trample, haste

You may cast Undead Sprinter from your graveyard if a non-Zombie creature died this turn. If you do, Undead Sprinter enters with a +1/+1 counter on it.

Beastie Beatdown

One red, one green sorcery

Choose target creature you control and target creature an opponent controls.

Delirium – If there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, put two +1/+1 counters on the creature you control.

The creature you control deals damage equal to its power to the creature an opponent controls.

Peer Past The Veil

Two generic, one red, one green instant

Discard your hand, then draw X cards, where X is the number of card types among cards in your graveyard.

Wildfire Wickerfolk

One red, one green artifact creature

Haste

Delirium — Wildfire Wickerfolk gets +1/+1 and has trample as long as there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard.

Baseball Bat

One green, one white artifact

When Baseball Bat enters, attach it to target creature you control.

Equipped creature gets +1/+1.

Whenever equipped creature attacks, tap up to one target creature.

Equip three generic (Three generic: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

Rip, Spawn Hunter

Two generic, one green, one white legendary creature

Survival – At the beginning of your second main phase, if Rip, Spawn Hunter is tapped, reveal the top X cards of your library, where X is its power. Put any number of creature and/or Vehicle cards with different powers from among them into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Shrewd Storyteller

One generic, one green, one white creature

Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if Shrewd Storyteller is tapped, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature

Rite Of The Moth

One generic, one white, two black sorcery

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it. (If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

Flashback three generic, two white, one black (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Victor, Valgavoth's Seneschal

One generic, one white, one black legendary creature

Eerie — Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, surveil 2 if this is the first time this ability has resolved this turn. If it’s the second time, each opponent discards a card. If it’s the third time, put a creature card from a graveyard onto the battlefield under your control.

Intruding Soulrager

One blue, one red creature

Vigilance

Tap, Sacrifice a Room: Intruding Soulrager deals 2 damage to each opponent. Draw a card.

Roaring Furnace // Steaming Sauna

Roaring Furnace

One generic, one red enchantment

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, this Room deals damage equal to the number of cards in your hand to target creaturer an opponent controls.

Steaming Sauna

Three generic, two blue enchantment

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

You have no maximum hand size.

At the beginning of your end step, draw a card.

Smoky Lounge // Misty Salon

Smoky Lounge

Two generic, one red enchantment – Room – Uncommon

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

At the beginning of your first main phase, add two red. Spend this mana only to cast Room spells and unlock doors.

Misty Salon

Three generic, one blue enchantment – Room – Uncommon

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, create an X/X blue Spirit creature token with flying, where X is the number of unlocked doors among Rooms you control.

Broodspinner

One black, one green creature

Reach

When Broodspinner enters, surveil 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Four generic, one black, one green, tap, Sacrifice Broodspinner: Create a number of 1/1 black and green Insect creature tokens with flying equal to the number of card types among cards in your graveyard.

Drag to the Roots

Two generic, one black, one green instant

Delirium – This spell costs two generic less to cast as long as there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard.

Destroy target nonland permanent.

The Swarmweaver

Two generic, one black, one green legendary artifact creature

When The Swarmweaver enters, create two 1/1 black and green Insect creature tokens with flying.

Delirium – As long as there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, Insects and Spider you control get +1/+1 and have deathtouch.

Arabella, Abandoned Doll

One red, one white legendary artifact creature

Whenever Arabella, Abandoned Doll attacks, it deals X damage to each opponent and you gain X life, where X is the number of creatures you control with power 2 or less.

Midnight Mayhem

Two generic, one red, one white sorcery

Create three 1/1 red Gremlin creature tokens. Gremlins you control gain menace, lifelink, and haste until end of turn. (A creature with menace can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

The Jolly Balloon Man

One generic, one red, one white legendary creature

Haste

One generic, Tap: Create a token that's a copy of another target creature you control, except it's a 1/1 red Balloon creature in addition to its other colors and types and it has flying and haste. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.

Growing Dread

One green, one blue enchantment

Flash

When Growing Dread enters, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it’s a creature card.)

Oblivious Bookworm

One green, one blue creature

At the beginning of your end step, you may draw a card. If you do, discard a card unless a permanent entered the battlefield face down under your control this turn or you turned a permanent face up this turn.

One generic, one green, one blue legendary creature

At the beginning of your end step, if a land entered the battlefield under your control this turn and you control a prime number of lands, create Primo, the Indivisible, a legendary 0/0 green and blue Fractal creature token, then put that many +1/+1 counters on it. (2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17, 19, 23, 29, and 31 are prime numbers.)

Winter, Misanthropic Guide

One generic, one black, one red, one green legendary creature

Ward: two generic mana

At the beginning of your upkeep, each player draws two cards.

Delirium – As long as there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, each opponent's maximum hand size is equal to seven minus the number of those card types.

Marina Vendrell

One white, one blue, one black, one red, one green legendary creature

When Marina Venderell enters, reveal the top seven cards of your library. Put all enchantment cards from among them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Tap: Lock or unlock a door of target Room you control. Activate only as a sorcery.

That's it for this guide all on multicolored cards coming to MTG Duskmourn. For more MTG content, you can check out the full deck reveal of MTG Death Toll.