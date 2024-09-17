MTG Duskmourn is set to release soon, featuring four preconstructed commander decks, including Death Toll. Led by Winter, Cynical Opportunist, this deck mainly focuses on milling your own deck. The deck's commander also makes the controller return permanent cards from their graveyard to the battlefield.

The question now is, will Death Toll be a strong preconstructed commander deck in MTG? Here is the full deck reveal.

MTG Death Toll Commander Deck

MTG Duskmourn preconstructed commander decks will hit local game stores (LGS) on September 27, 2024. Each deck is expected to cost between $47 and $50, depending on the store.

For those interested in the Duskmourn precons, here's all the essential information about the upcoming Death Toll deck.

Commander

Winter, Cynical Opportunist

Winter, Cynical Opportunist is a four-cost (two generic, one black, and one green) legendary creature with Deathtouch.

Whenever Winter attacks, mill three cards.

Delirium — At the beginning of your end step, you may exile any number of cards from your graveyard with four or more card types among them. If you do, put a permanent card from among them onto the battlefield with a finality counter on it.

We recommend that players should consider adding permanents that have “enters the battlefield” triggers. This will maximize Winter's Delirium ability. Having cards with Flashback wouldn't also hurt in any case Delirium doesn't trigger. At least the controller can still make use of spells that were milled to the graveyard from Winter's attack trigger.

Creatures and Other Spells in MTG Death Toll Deck

Here are the creatures and other spells coming to MTG Death Toll in no particular order.

Dryad Arbor

Dryad Arbor is a land creature. It isn't a spell, meaning players can play the card without spending for mana. However, Dryad Arbor is affected by summoning sickness. It also has “Tap: Add one green.”

Gnarlwood Dryad

Gnarlwood Dryad is a one-cost (one green) creature with Deathtouch.

Delirium — Gnarlwood Dryad gets +2/+2 as long as there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard.

Haywire Mite

Haywire Mite is a one-cost (one generic) artifact creature.

When Haywire Mite dies, you gain 2 life.

{G}, Sacrifice Haywire Mite: Exile target noncreature artifact or noncreature enchantment.

Stitcher's Supplier

Stitcher's Supplier is a one-cost (one black) creature. When Stitcher’s Supplier enters or dies, mill three cards. (Put the top three cards of your library into your graveyard.)

Deathcap Cultivator

Deathcap Cultivator is a two-cost (one generic and one green) creature.

Tap: Add one black or green.

Delirium — Deathcap Cultivator has deathtouch as long as there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard.

Grim Flayer

Grim Flayer is a two-cost (one black and one green) creature with Trample.

Whenever Grim Flayer deals combat damage to a player, surveil 3. (Look at the top three cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Delirium — Grim Flayer gets +2/+2 as long as there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard.

Obsessive Skinner

Obsessive Skinner is a two-cost (one generic and one green) creature.

When Obsessive Skinner enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

Delirium — At the beginning of each opponent’s upkeep, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

Old Stickfingers

Old Stickfingers is a two-cost with an additional X cost (X generic, one black, and one green) legendary creature.

When you cast this spell, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal X creature cards. Put all creature cards revealed this way into your graveyard, then put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Old Stickfingers’s power and toughness are each equal to the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

Sakura-Tribe Elder

Sakura-Tribe Elder is a two-cost (one generic and one green) creature. Sacrifice Sakura-Tribe Elder: Search your library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Scavenging Ooze

Scavenging Ooze is a two-cost (one generic and one green) creature.

{G}: Exile target card from a graveyard. If it was a creature card, put a +1/+1 counter on Scavenging Ooze and you gain 1 life.

Skola Grovedancer

Skola Grovedancer is a two-cost (one generic and one green) enchantment creature.

Whenever a land card is put into your graveyard from anywhere, you gain 1 life.

{2}{G}: Mill a card.

Suspicious Bookcase

Suspicious Bookcase is a two-cost (two generic) artifact creature.

Defender

{3}, Tap: Target creature can’t be blocked this turn.

Burnished Hart

Burnished Hart is a three-cost (three generic) artifact creature.

{3}, Sacrifice Burnished Hart: Search your library for up to two basic land cards, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Nyx Weaver

Nyx Weaver is a three-cost (one generic, one black, and one green) enchantment creature with Reach.

At the beginning of your upkeep, mill two cards.

{1}{B}{G}, Exile Nyx Weaver: Return target card from your graveyard to your hand.

Ursine Monstrosity

Ursine Monstrosity is a three-cost (two generic and one green) creature with Trample. At the beginning of combat on your turn, mill a card and choose an opponent at random. Ursine Monstrosity attacks that player this combat if able. Until end of turn, Ursine Monstrosity gains indestructible and gets +1/+1 for each card type among cards in your graveyard.

Carrion Grub

Carrion Grub is a four-cost (three generic and one black) creature.

It gets +X/+0, where X is the greatest power among creature cards in your graveyard.

When Carrion Grub enters, mill four cards. (Put the top four cards of your library into your graveyard.)

Solemn Simulacrum

Solemn Simulacrum is a four-cost (four generic) artifact creature.

When Solemn Simulacrum enters, you may search your library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

When Solemn Simulacrum dies, you may draw a card.

Ishkanah, Grafwidow

Ishkanah, Grafwidow is a five-cost (four generic and one green) with Reach.

Delirium — When Ishkanah, Grafwidow enters, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, create three 1/2 green Spider creature tokens with reach.

{6}{B}: Target opponent loses 1 life for each Spider you control.

Moldgraf Millipede

Moldgraf Millipede is a five-cost (four generic and one green) creature. When Moldgraf Millipede enters, mill three cards, then put a +1/+1 counter on Moldgraf Millipede for each creature card in your graveyard. (To mill a card, put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

Rendmaw, Creaking Nest

Rendmaw, Creaking Nest is a five-cost (three generic, one black, and one green) with Menace and Reach.

When Rendmaw, Creaking Nest enters and whenever you play a card with two or more card types, each player creates a tapped 2/2 black Bird creature token with flying. The tokens are goaded for the rest of the game. (They attack each combat if able and attack a player other than you if able.)

Noxious Gearhulk

Noxious Gearhulk is a six-cost (four generic and two black) artifact creature with Menace. When Noxious Gearhulk enters, you may destroy another target creature. If a creature is destroyed this way, you gain life equal to its toughness.

Titania, Nature's Force

Titania, Nature's Force is a six-cost (four generic and two green) legendary creature.

You may play Forests from your graveyard.

Whenever a Forest you control enters, create a 5/3 green Elemental creature token.

Whenever an Elemental you control dies, you may mill three cards.

Demolisher Spawn

Demolisher Spawn is a seven-cost (five generic and two green) enchantment creature with Trample and Haste.

Delirium — Whenever Demolisher Spawn attacks, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, other attacking creatures get +4/+4 until end of turn.

Giant Adephage

Giant Adephage is a seven-cost (five generic and two green) creature with Trample. Whenever Giant Adephage deals combat damage to a player, create a token that’s a copy of Giant Adephage.

Hornet Queen

Hornet Queen is a seven-cost (four generic and three green) creature with Flying and Deathtouch. When Hornet Queen enters, create four 1/1 green Insect creature tokens with flying and deathtouch.

Moldgraf Monstrosity

Moldgraf Monstrosity is a seven-cost (four generic and three green) creature with Trample. When Moldgraf Monstrosity dies, exile it, then return two creature cards at random from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Vile Mutilator

Vile Mutilator is a seven-cost (five generic and two black) creature with Flying and Trample.

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature or enchantment.

When Vile Mutilator enters, each opponent sacrifices a nontoken enchantment, then sacrifices a nontoken creature.

Grist, the Hunger Tide

Grist, the Hunger Tide is a three-cost (one generic, one black, and one green) legendary planeswalker.

As long as Grist, the Hunger Tide isn’t on the battlefield, it’s a 1/1 Insect creature in addition to its other types.

+1: Create a 1/1 black and green Insect creature token, then mill a card. If an Insect card was milled this way, put a loyalty counter on Grist and repeat this process.

−2: You may sacrifice a creature. When you do, destroy target creature or planeswalker.

−5: Each opponent loses life equal to the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

Ob Nixilis Reignited

Ob Nixilis Reignited is a five-cost (three generic and two black) legendary planeswalker.

+1: You draw a card and you lose 1 life.

−3: Destroy target creature.

−8: Target opponent gets an emblem with “Whenever a player draws a card, you lose 2 life.”

Wrenn and Seven

Wrenn and Seven is a five-cost (three generic and two green) legendary planeswalker.

+1: Reveal the top four cards of your library. Put all land cards revealed this way into your hand and the rest into your graveyard.

0: Put any number of land cards from your hand onto the battlefield tapped.

−3: Create a green Treefolk creature token with reach and “This creature’s power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.”

−8: Return all permanent cards from your graveyard to your hand. You get an emblem with “You have no maximum hand size.”

Professor Onyx

Professor Onyx is a six-cost (four generic and two black) legendary planeswalker.

Magecraft — Whenever you cast or copy an instant or sorcery spell, each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

+1: You lose 1 life. Look at the top three cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the rest into your graveyard.

−3: Each opponent sacrifices a creature with the greatest power among creatures that player controls.

−8: Each opponent may discard a card. If they don’t, they lose 3 life. Repeat this process six more times.

Reanimate

Reanimate is a one-cost (one black) sorcery spell. Put target creature card from a graveyard onto the battlefield under your control. You lose life equal to its mana value.

Grapple with the Past

Grapple with the Past is a tw0-cost (one generic and one green) instant spell. Mill three cards, then you may return a creature or land card from your graveyard to your hand. (To mill three cards, put the top three cards of your library into your graveyard.)

Grisly Salvage

Grisly Salvage is a two-cost (one black and one green) instant spell. Reveal the top five cards of your library. You may put a creature or land card from among them into your hand. Put the rest into your graveyard.

Inscription of Abundance

Inscription of Abundance is a two-cost (one generic and one green) instant spell.

Kicker {2}{G}

Choose one. If this spell was kicked, choose any number instead.

Put two +1/+1 counters on target creature.

Target player gains X life, where X is the greatest power among creatures they control.

Target creature you control fights target creature you don’t control.

Mulch

Mulch is a two-cost (one generic and one green) sorcery spell. Reveal the top four cards of your library. Put all land cards revealed this way into your hand and the rest into your graveyard.

Night's Whisper

Night's Whisper is a two-cost (one generic and one black) sorcery spell. You draw two cards and you lose 2 life.

Rampant Growth

Rampant Growth is a two-cost (one generic and one green) sorcery spell. Search your library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Arachnogenesis

Arachnogenesis is a three-cost (two generic and one green) instant spell. Create X 1/2 green Spider creature tokens with reach, where X is the number of creatures attacking you. Prevent all combat damage that would be dealt this turn by non-Spider creatures.

Deluge of Doom

Deluge of Doom is a three-cost (two generic and one black) sorcery spell. All creatures get -X/-X until end of turn, where X is the number of card types among cards in your graveyard.

Formless Genesis

Formless Genesis is a three-cost (two generic and one green) kindred sorcery spell.

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

Create an X/X colorless Shapeshifter creature token with changeling and deathtouch, where X is the number of land cards in your graveyard.

Retrace (You may cast this card from your graveyard by discarding a land card in addition to paying its other costs.)

Harrow

Harrow is a three-cost (two generic and one green) instant spell.

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a land.

Search your library for up to two basic land cards, put them onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

Putrefy

Putrefy is a three-cost (one generic, one black, and one green) instant spell. Destroy target artifact or creature. It can’t be regenerated.

Culling Ritual

Culling Ritual is a four-cost (two generic, one black, and one green) sorcery spell. Destroy each nonland permanent with mana value 2 or less. Add {B} or {G} for each permanent destroyed this way.

Harmonize

Harmonize is a four-cost (two generic and two green) sorcery spell. Draw three cards.

Convert to Slime

Convert to Slime is a five-cost (three generic, one black, and one green) sorcery spell.

Destroy up to one target artifact, up to one target creature, and up to one target enchantment.

Delirium — Then if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, create an X/X green Ooze creature token, where X is the total mana value of permanents destroyed this way.

Sol Ring

Sol Ring is a one-cost (one generic) artifact.

Tap: Add two colorless.

Arcane Signet

Arcane Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

Tap: Add one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

Golgari Signet

Golgari Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

{1}, Tap: Add black and green.

Mind Stone

Mind Stone is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

Tap: Add one colorless.

{1}, Tap, Sacrifice Mind Stone: Draw a card.

Talisman of Resilience

Talisman of Resilience is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

Tap: Add one colorless

Tap: Add one black or green. Talisman of Resilience deals 1 damage to you.

Commander's Sphere

Commander's Sphere is a three-cost (three generic) artifact.

Tap: Add one mana of any color in your commander’s color identity.

Sacrifice Commander’s Sphere: Draw a card.

Whispersilk Cloak

Whispersilk Cloak is a three-cost (three generic) artifact equipment.

Equipped creature can’t be blocked and has shroud. (It can’t be the target of spells or abilities.)

Equip {2}

Cemetery Tampering

Cemetery Tampering is a three-cost (two generic and one black) enchantment.

Hideaway 5 (When this enchantment enters, look at the top five cards of your library, exile one face down, then put the rest on the bottom in a random order.)

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may mill three cards. Then if there are twenty or more cards in your graveyard, you may play the exiled card without paying its mana cost.

Crawling Sensation

Crawling Sensation is a three-cost (two generic and one green) enchantment.

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may mill two cards.

Whenever one or more land cards are put into your graveyard from anywhere for the first time each turn, create a 1/1 green Insect creature token.

Into the Pit

Into the Pit is a three-cost (two generic and one black) enchantment.

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may cast spells from the top of your library by sacrificing a nonland permanent in addition to paying their other costs.

Binding the Old Gods

Binding the Old Gods is a four-cost (two generic, one black, and one green) enchantment saga.

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Destroy target nonland permanent an opponent controls.

II — Search your library for a Forest card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

III — Creatures you control gain deathtouch until end of turn.

Deathreap Ritual

Deathreap Ritual is a four-cost (two generic, one black, and one green) enchanment.

Morbid — At the beginning of each end step, if a creature died this turn, you may draw a card.

Whip of Erebos

Whip of Erebos is a four-cost (two generic and two black) legendary enchantment artifact.

Creatures you control have lifelink.

{2}{B}{B}, Tap: Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step. If it would leave the battlefield, exile it instead of putting it anywhere else. Activate only as a sorcery.

Deadbridge Chant

Deadbridge Chant is a six-cost (four generic, one black, and one green) enchantment.

When Deadbridge Chant enters, mill ten cards.

At the beginning of your upkeep, choose a card at random in your graveyard. If it’s a creature card, return it to the battlefield. Otherwise, return it to your hand.

Demonic Covenant

Demonic Covenant is a six-cost (four generic and two black) kindred enchantment.

Whenever one or more Demons you control attack a player, you draw a card and lose 1 life.

At the beginning of your end step, create a 5/5 black Demon creature token with flying, then mill two cards. If two cards that share all their card types were milled this way, sacrifice Demonic Covenant.

Polluted Cistern // Dim Oubliette

Polluted Cistern is a two-cost (one generic and one black) enchantment room.

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Whenever one or more cards are put into your graveyard from your library, each opponent loses 1 life for each card type among those cards.

Dim Oubliette is a five-cost (four generic and one black) enchantment room.

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, mill three cards, then return a creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Lands

As for the lands in the MTG Death Toll precon deck, it should have a total of 38 lands, including Dryad Arbor.

That's it for this guide on the full deck list of MTG Duskmourn's Death Toll. For more MTG content, be sure to check out the full deck reveal of MTG Endless Punishment.