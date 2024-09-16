MTG Duskmourn is set to release soon, featuring four preconstructed commander decks, including Endless Punishment. Led by Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls, this deck mainly focuses on stacking the commander's stats by having opponents lose life. Doing so will also give the controller card advantage due to the card draw triggers Valgavoth has.

The question now is, will Endless Punishment be a strong preconstructed commander deck in MTG? Here is the full deck reveal.

MTG Endless Punishment Commander Deck

MTG Duskmourn preconstructed commander decks will hit local game stores (LGS) on September 27, 2024. Each deck is expected to cost between $47 and $50, depending on the store.

For those interested in the Duskmourn precons, here's all the essential information about the upcoming Endless Punishment deck.

Commander

Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls

Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls is a four-cost (two generic, one black, and one red) legendary creature with Flying. It also was Ward – Pay 2 life.

Whenever an opponent loses life for the first time during each of their turns, put a +1/+1 counter on Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls and draw a card.

For those looking to optimize the Endless Punishment deck, it's best to add enchantments or creatures that could cause opponents to lose life due to certain triggers. Doing so will consistently trigger Valgavoth's abilities.

Creatures and Other Spells in MTG Endless Punishment Deck

Here are the creatures and other spells coming to MTG Endless Punishment in no particular order.

Kederekt Parasite

Kederekt Parasite is a one-cost (one black) creature. Whenever an opponent draws a card, if you control a red permanent, you may have Kederekt Parasite deal 1 damage to that player.

Blood Artist

Blood Artist is a two-cost (one generic and one black) creature. Whenever Blood Artist or another creature dies, target player loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Blood Seeker

Blood Seeker is a two-cost (one generic and one black) creature. Whenever a creature an opponent controls enters, you may have that player lose 1 life.

Harsh Mentor

Harsh Mentor is a two-cost (one generic and one red) creature. Whenever an opponent activates an ability of an artifact, creature, or land on the battlefield, if it isn’t a mana ability, Harsh Mentor deals 2 damage to that player.

Stormfist Crusader

Stormfist Crusader is a two-cost (one black and one red) creature with Menace. At the beginning of your upkeep, each player draws a card and loses 1 life.

Braids, Arisen Nightmare

Braids, Arisen Nightmare is a three-cost (one generic and two black) legendary creature. At the beginning of your end step, you may sacrifice an artifact, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker. If you do, each opponent may sacrifice a permanent that shares a card type with it. For each opponent who doesn’t, that player loses 2 life and you draw a card.

Florian, Voldaren Scion

Florian, Voldaren Scion is a three-cost (one generic, one black, and one red) legendary creature with First Strike. At the beginning of your second main phase, look at the top X cards of your library, where X is the total amount of life your opponents lost this turn. Exile one of those cards and put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. You may play the exiled card this turn.

Gleeful Arsonist

Gleeful Arsonist is a three-cost (two generic and one red) creature.

Whenever an opponent casts a noncreature spell, Gleeful Arsonist deals damage equal to its power to that player.

Undying (When this creature dies, if it had no +1/+1 counters on it, return it to the battlefield under its owner’s control with a +1/+1 counter on it.)

Mayhem Devil

Mayhem Devil is a three-cost (one generic, one black, and one red) creature. Whenever a player sacrifices a permanent, Mayhem Devil deals 1 damage to any target.

Morbid Opportunist

Morbid Opportunist is a three-cost (two generic and one black) creature. Whenever one or more other creatures die, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Rampaging Ferocidon

Rampaging Ferocidon is a three-cost (two generic and one red) creature with Menace.

Players can’t gain life.

Whenever another creature enters, Rampaging Ferocidon deals 1 damage to that creature’s controller.

Star Athlete

Star Athlete is a three-cost (one generic and two red) creature with Menace.

Whenever Star Athlete attacks, choose up to one target nonland permanent. Its controller may sacrifice it. If they don’t, Star Athlete deals 5 damage to that player.

Blitz {3}{R} (If you cast this spell for its blitz cost, it gains haste and “When this creature dies, draw a card.” Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.)

Vial Smasher the Fierce

Vial Smasher the Fierce is a three-cost (one generic, one black, and one red) legendary creature.

Whenever you cast your first spell each turn, choose an opponent at random. Vial Smasher the Fierce deals damage equal to that spell’s mana value to that player or a planeswalker that player controls.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Barbflare Gremlin

Barbflare Gremlin is a four-cost (three generic and one red) creature with First Strike and Haste. Whenever a player taps a land for mana, if Barbflare Gremlin is tapped, that player adds one mana of any type that land produced. Then that land deals 1 damage to that player.

Falkenrath Noble

Falkenrath Noble is a four-cost (three generic and one black) creature with Flying. Whenever Falkenrath Noble or another creature dies, target player loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Fate Unraveler

Fate Unraveler is a four-cost (three generic and one black) enchantment creature. Whenever an opponent draws a card, Fate Unraveler deals 1 damage to that player.

Kardur, Doomscourge

Kardur, Doomscourge is a four-cost (two generic, one black, and one red) legendary creature.

When Kardur, Doomscourge enters, until your next turn, creatures your opponents control attack each combat if able and attack a player other than you if able.

Whenever an attacking creature dies, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Mogis, God of Slaughter

Mogis, God of Slaughter is a four-cost (two generic, one black, and one red) legendary enchantment creature with Indestructible.

As long as your devotion to black and red is less than seven, Mogis isn’t a creature.

At the beginning of each opponent’s upkeep, Mogis deals 2 damage to that player unless they sacrifice a creature.

Nightshade Harvester

Nightshade Harvester is a four-cost (three generic and one black) creature. Whenever a land an opponent controls enters, that player loses 1 life. Put a +1/+1 counter on Nightshade Harvester.

Rakdos, Lord of Riots

Rakdos, Lord of Riots is a four-cost (two black and two red) legendary creature with Flying and Trample.

You can’t cast this spell unless an opponent lost life this turn.

Creature spells you cast cost {1} less to cast for each 1 life your opponents have lost this turn.

Solemn Simulacrum

Solemn Simulacrum is a four-cost (four generic) artifact creature.

When Solemn Simulacrum enters, you may search your library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

When Solemn Simulacrum dies, you may draw a card.

Tectonic Giant

Tectonic Giant is a four-cost (two generic and two red) creature.

Whenever Tectonic Giant attacks or becomes the target of a spell an opponent controls, choose one —

Tectonic Giant deals 3 damage to each opponent.

Exile the top two cards of your library. Choose one of them. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

Brash Taunter

Brash Taunter is a five-cost (four generic and one red) creature with Indestructible.

Whenever Brash Taunter is dealt damage, it deals that much damage to target opponent.

{2}{R}, Tap: Brash Taunter fights another target creature.

Gray Merchant of Asphodel

Gray Merchant of Asphodel is a five-cost (three generic and two black) creature. When Gray Merchant of Asphodel enters, each opponent loses X life, where X is your devotion to black. You gain life equal to the life lost this way. (Each {B} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to black.)

Massacre Girl

Massacre Girl is a five-cost (three generic and two black) legendary creature with Menace. When Massacre Girl enters, each other creature gets -1/-1 until end of turn. Whenever a creature dies this turn, each creature other than Massacre Girl gets -1/-1 until end of turn.

Persistent Constrictor

Persistent Constrictor is a five-cost (four generic and one black) creature.

At the beginning of each opponent’s upkeep, they lose 1 life and you put a -1/-1 counter on up to one target creature they control.

Persist (When this creature dies, if it had no -1/-1 counters on it, return it to the battlefield under its owner’s control with a -1/-1 counter on it.)

Syr Konrad, the Grim

Syr Konrad, the Grim is a five-cost (three generic and two black) legendary creature.

Whenever another creature dies, or a creature card is put into a graveyard from anywhere other than the battlefield, or a creature card leaves your graveyard, Syr Konrad, the Grim deals 1 damage to each opponent.

{1}{B}: Each player mills a card. (They each put the top card of their library into their graveyard.)

The Lord of Pain

The Lord of Pain is a five-cost (three generic, one black, and one red) legendary creature with Menace.

Your opponents can’t gain life.

Whenever a player casts their first spell each turn, choose another target player. The Lord of Pain deals damage equal to that spell’s mana value to the chosen player.

Combustible Gearhulk

Combustible Gearhulk is a six-cost (four generic and two red) artifact creature with First Strike. When Combustible Gearhulk enters, target opponent may have you draw three cards. If the player doesn’t, you mill three cards, then Combustible Gearhulk deals damage to that player equal to the total mana value of those cards.

Fear of Burning Alive

Fear of Burning Alive is a six-cost (four generic and two red) enchantment creature.

When Fear of Burning Alive enters, it deals 4 damage to each opponent.

Delirium — Whenever a source you control deals noncombat damage to an opponent, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, Fear of Burning Alive deals that amount of damage to target creature that player controls.

Massacre Wurm

Massacre Wurm is a six-cost (three generic and three black) creature.

When Massacre Wurm enters, creatures your opponents control get -2/-2 until end of turn.

Whenever a creature an opponent controls dies, that player loses 2 life.

Kaervek the Merciless

Kaervek the Merciless is a seven-cost (five generic, one black, and one red) legendary creature. Whenever an opponent casts a spell, Kaervek the Merciless deals damage equal to that spell’s mana value to any target.

Feed the Swarm

Feed the Swarm is a two-cost (one generic and one black) sorcery spell. Destroy target creature or enchantment an opponent controls. You lose life equal to that permanent’s mana value.

Grab the Prize

Grab the Prize is a two-cost (one generic and one red) sorcery spell.

As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card.

Draw two cards. If the discarded card wasn’t a land card, Grab the Prize deals 2 damage to each opponent.

Infernal Grasp

Infernal Grasp is a two-cost (one generic and one black) instant spell. Destroy target creature. You lose 2 life.

Rakdos Charm

Rakdos Charm is a two-cost (one black and one red) instant spell.

Choose one —

Exile target player’s graveyard.

Destroy target artifact.

Each creature deals 1 damage to its controller.

Sign in Blood

Sign in Blood is a two-cost (two black) sorcery spell. Target player draws two cards and loses 2 life.

Bedevil

Bedevil is a three-cost (two black and one red) instant spell. Destroy target artifact, creature, or planeswalker.

Blood Pact

Blood Pact is a three-cost (two generic and one black) instant spell. Target player draws two cards and loses 2 life.

Chaos Warp

Chaos Warp is a three-cost (two generic and one red) instant spell. The owner of target permanent shuffles it into their library, then reveals the top card of their library. If it’s a permanent card, they put it onto the battlefield.

Light Up the Stage

Light Up the Stage is a three-cost (two generic and one red) sorcery spell.

Spectacle {R} (You may cast this spell for its spectacle cost rather than its mana cost if an opponent lost life this turn.)

Exile the top two cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards.

Suspended Sentence

Suspended Sentence is a four-cost (three generic and one black) instant spell.

Destroy target creature an opponent controls. That player loses 3 life. Exile Suspended Sentence with three time counters on it.

Suspend 3—{1}{B} (Rather than cast this card from your hand, you may pay {1}{B} and exile it with three time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, you may cast it without paying its mana cost.)

Sadistic Shell Game

Sadistic Shell Game is a five-cost (four generic and one black) sorcery spell. Starting with the next opponent in turn order, each player chooses a creature you don’t control. Destroy the chosen creatures.

Decree of Pain

Decree of Pain is an eight-cost (six generic and two black) sorcery spell.

Destroy all creatures. They can’t be regenerated. Draw a card for each creature destroyed this way.

Cycling {3}{B}{B} ({3}{B}{B}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

When you cycle Decree of Pain, all creatures get -2/-2 until end of turn.

Blasphemous Act

Blasphemous Act is a nine-cost (eight generic and one red) sorcery spell.

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature on the battlefield.

Blasphemous Act deals 13 damage to each creature.

Basilisk Collar

Basilisk Collar is a one-cost (one generic) artifact equipment.

Equipped creature has deathtouch and lifelink.

Equip {2}

Sol Ring

Sol ring is a one-cost (one generic) artifact.

Tap: Add two colorless mana.

Arcane Signet

Arcane Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

Tap: Add one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

Fellwar Stone

Fellwar Stone is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

Tap: Add one mana of any color that a land an opponent controls could produce.

Lightning Greaves

Lightning Greaves is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

Equipped creature has haste and shroud. (It can’t be the target of spells or abilities.)

Equip {0}

Mind Stone

Mind Stone is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

Tap: Add one colorless mana.

{1}, Tap, Sacrifice Mind Stone: Draw a card.

Rakdos Signet

Rakdos Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

{1}, Tap: Add black and red.

Seance Board

Seance Board is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

Morbid — At the beginning of each end step, if a creature died this turn, put a soul counter on Seance Board.

Tap: Add X mana of any one color, where X is the number of soul counters on Seance Board. Spend this mana only to cast instant, sorcery, Demon, and Spirit spells.

Talisman of Indulgence

Talisman of Indulgence is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

Tap: Add one colorless.

Tap: Add one black or red. Talisman of Indulgence deals 1 damage to you.

Thought Vessel

Thought Vessel is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

You have no maximum hand size.

Tap: Add one colorless.

Mask of Griselbrand

Mask of Griselbrand is a three-cost (one generic and two black) legendary artifact.

Equipped creature has flying and lifelink.

Whenever equipped creature dies, you may pay X life, where X is its power. If you do, draw X cards.

Equip {3}

Enchanter's Bane

Enchanter's Bane is a two-cost (one generic and one red) enchantment. At the beginning of your end step, target enchantment deals damage equal to its mana value to its controller unless that player sacrifices it.

Bastion of Remembrance

Bastion of Remembrance is a three-cost (two generic and one black) enchantment.

When Bastion of Remembrance enters, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token.

Whenever a creature you control dies, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Theater of Horrors

Theater of Horrors is a three-cost (one generic, one black, and one red) enchantment.

At the beginning of your upkeep, exile the top card of your library.

During your turn, if an opponent lost life this turn, you may play lands and cast spells from among cards exiled with Theater of Horrors.

{3}{R}: Theater of Horrors deals 1 damage to target opponent or planeswalker.

Spiteful Visions

Spiteful Visions is a four-cost (two generic, one black or red, and one black or red) enchantment.

At the beginning of each player’s draw step, that player draws an additional card.

Whenever a player draws a card, Spiteful Visions deals 1 damage to that player.

Spiked Corridor // Torture Pit

Spiked Corridor is a four-cost (three generic and one red) enchantment room.

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, create three 1/1 red Devil creature tokens with “When this creature dies, it deals 1 damage to any target.”

Torture Pit is a four-cost (three generic and one red) enchantment room.

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

If a source you control would deal noncombat damage to an opponent, it deals that much damage plus 2 instead.

Lands

As for the lands in the MTG Endless Punishment precon deck, it should have a total of 38 lands.

That's it for this guide on the full deck list of MTG Duskmourn's Endless Punishment.