ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MTSU Blue Raiders will visit Oxford to try and upset the Ole Miss Rebels in a battle of two undefeated teams. MTSU grabbed a big win over Tennessee Tech in their opener, while Ole Miss dominated Furman. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an MTSU-Ole miss prediction and pick.

MTSU escaped with a win against Tennessee Tech after Frank Peasant had a 30-yard touchdown run to take the seven-point lead with 16 seconds remaining. It was an exciting win for MTSU, but the problem is they could barely beat Tennessee Tech while Ole Miss' lethal offense now stands in their way. Nicholas Vattiato will need a better game under center to keep up with Jaxson Dart, as he had just 210 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Ole Miss could have two players out for this game which may slow down their offense, as Logan Diggs and Jordan Watkins are questionable to play. Ole Miss defeated Furman 76-0 in their season opener, led by a tremendous amount of offense from Jaxson Dart. Tre Harris looked like Dart's favorite target last week, and it could be too much for MTSU to stop. Matt Jones led the way for the running backs while four players had over 70 receiving yards.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: MTSU-Ole Miss Odds

MTSU: +42.5 (-105)

Moneyline: N/A

Ole Miss: -42.5 (-115)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

How to Watch MTSU vs. Ole Miss

Time: 4:15 PM ET/1:15 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why MTSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss shutting out Furman may not tell the full story of the success of their defense. The Rebels gave up 172 yards of total offense and could get worse against a better offense in MTSU. Furman couldn't convert on their opportunities, but if MTSU gains yardage as they did, they could score enough points to make this spread unattainable for Ole Miss.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss gave up just 172 yards of total offense to Furman, which shows how easily they could move the ball. Ole Miss had 772 yards of total offense, scoring 76 points. Dart looked like he could be a Heisman Trophy candidate this season, totaling 418 yards passing and five touchdown passes. The number could have been much higher if Lane Kiffin hadn't pulled his starters midway through the game. Ole Miss likely won't dominate MTSU like they did Furman, but it could be hard for the MTSU offense to keep up.

Final MTSU-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

The 42-point spread is a scary bet to take. A couple of poor offensive possessions from Ole Miss could turn this game into a loser before the game even gets to the second half. However, some signs point to Ole Miss being the side we should take here. MTSU hasn't done well against superior competition, failing to cover the spread in five of their last six September games. They are also 1-4 overall over their past five. It has been the opposite for Ole Miss, who enjoy beating up on inferior opponents to improve their resume. Lane Kiffin will have Dart throwing the ball all over the yard, which will help them cover this massive spread. They are 4-1 against the spread in their last five in September, and 4-1 in their last five Week 2 games.

Final MTSU-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -42.5 (-115)