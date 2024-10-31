ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an MTSU-UTEP prediction and pick. Find out how to watch MTSU-UTEP.

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and UTEP Miners are toiling in the lower reaches of Conference USA. Both teams are buried in the conference standings entering November. Neither side has more than one win in C-USA competition. MTSU is 2-6 overall, UTEP 1-7. Unless Middle Tennessee can win four straight games to close its season — which is highly unlikely at this point — both teams will fail to compete in a bowl game. This is one of the bleaker games in college football for Week 10 of the season. Both coaching staffs, knowing that a bowl game is a remote or nonexistent prospect, know that they won't have extra practices in December to develop the underclassmen on the roster for 2025. They won't want to burn unnecessary redshirts, but they also will want to develop younger players for next season. These teams should not go all-in with playing their starters. They should be rotating players so that younger guys get meaningful reps and gain a head start on preparations for next season. It is also true that playing younger or less proven players will give the coaches for both teams a better sense of who is in good position to earn playing time next year. Players who get a chance to play but don't perform well in November could be encouraged to leave in the transfer portal, which sets the table for meaningful roster changes and a chance to refresh the program for the 2025 season. There has to be an eye on 2025 for MTSU and UTEP as 2024 winds down.

Here are the MTSU-UTEP College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: MTSU-UTEP Odds

MTSU: +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +128

UTEP: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 51.5 (-106)

Under: 51.5 (-114)

How to Watch MTSU vs UTEP

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why MTSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Raiders are getting 3.5 points against a 1-7 team. Start there as a good reason to take MTSU plus the points. One can very reasonably make the case that UTEP should not be favored over any team in major college football. One can easily imagine this game coming down to a field goal at the very end. Two bad teams could get roped into a pillow fight which ends 20-17 or 24-21. That would be enough for Middle Tennessee to cover the spread.

Why UTEP Could Cover The Spread/Win

The idea that UTEP should be favored over anyone might be dubious, but you do need to realize why the Miners are indeed favored in this game. First, MTSU is winless away from home this season. That is obviously something to consider. The other big thing is that in terms of overall point differential with these two squads, MTSU has a negative-155 point differential. UTEP's overall negative point differential is only minus-106, which is 49 whole points better than MTSU. There are legitimate reasons for UTEP being favored in this game. It's up to you to weigh those pieces of information versus the reasons for betting against UTEP.

Final MTSU-UTEP Prediction & Pick

The basic logic of this game comes down to the natural instinct to think that UTEP should not be favored over anyone. However, we also have to remind you to not bet on games between two bad teams. We will definitely lean to MTSU if forced to make a prediction, but our official recommendation is to stay away from this game.

Final MTSU-UTEP Prediction & Pick: MTSU +3.5