Muppets Mayhem is cancelled after only one season on Disney+, however, there's word of more Muppets to come.

After one season, Muppets Mayhem will not be returning to Disney+.

The series focused on a band called Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. And after ten episodes, that's all, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But, good news — there's a catch.

The creator of Mayem, Adam F. Goldberg, hinted on X that there could be more Muppets to come on Disney+. “From day one all I've cared about is creating a Muppet-verse and YES I am already cooking up more Muppets with [Baretta and Yorkes]. IT'S HAPPENING!!!” he wrote.

So, that's some good news, despite the cancellation.

In regards to Muppets Mayem, Goldberg supported fans of the show with a post on X.

“Huge thanks to the critic & fan love that got us 6 Emmy noms and #1 Billboard album. Mayem was truly the most joyful and collaborative experience of my career,” the director wrote in the same post that hinted at more to come.

Jeff Yorkes, who created the series with Goldberg and Bill Barreta, also posted on X. He said, “What a long, strange trip it's been! The highs (thanks Zoot!), the lows…A huge thank you to our loyal fans and viewers. I hope audiences continue to discover our little show and that it brings them some joy…and some Mayem!! Rock on!!”

Disney did not reveal the viewing information for The Muppets Mayem, so it's unclear how well it performed. But we'll be looking forward to whatever comes next in the Muppet universe.