Pop icon Cher will be performing at the 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade November 23 that will be broadcast on NBC.

The parade and the broadcast on NBC will start at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 23. Traditionally, it's started at 9 AM. Additionally, the event will include a special appearance by Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells from Broadway's Gutenberg! The Musical!

As for Cher, she recently released Christmas. It's her first holiday album ever. It's probably a big reason for her attending the annual parade.

Details of the parade were just disclosed, and along with Cher, there will be performances and appearances by Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, En Vogue, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Jessie James Decker, U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist Jessica Long, Ashley Park with the cast of Muppets of Sesame Street, Pentatonix, and — as always — the Radio City Rockettes.

This is the 97th Macy's Parade. It has over 5000 volunteers, 16 featured character balloons, 26 floats, 32 heritage and novelty balloons, over 700 clowns, 12 marching bands, and nine performance groups.

Brad Lachman Productions produces the parade, and Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken serve as executive producers. Joe DeMaio will direct it.

As for details on what Cher will perform, there's no information on that yet. It's more than likely going to be one of her songs from her Christmas album or maybe a classic from the many decades she's been performing.