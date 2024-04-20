Anthony Edwards has been a star for the Timberwolves all season and he stepped up in a big way in game 1 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns this afternoon. Edwards finished with 33 points, nine rebounds, and six assists as Minnesota cruised to a dominant 120-95 victory.
Edwards did a post-game interview with Bally Sports, who broadcast the game locally in Minneapolis and was stunned speechless when the crowd chanted MVP at him for his stellar performance.
Edwards was phenomenal, as he was able to finally have a standout game against Phoenix this season. In the three regular seasons games played versus the Suns this season, Anthony Edwards didn't fare well, averaging only 14.3 points per game. His all-around heightened level of play to start the playoffs will certainly light a spark under the Timberwolves as they look to make history.
Edwards normally rises to the occasion in the playoffs, averaging 28.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in the 12 games he’s played in the playoffs this season. Many believe that the former number-one pick is destined to be the best player in the league, as was expressed by former NBA player Austin Rivers on NBA Today.
”I think we’re [two or three years] away from you being the best basketball player in the NBA,” Rivers said to Edwards.
Edwards agreed with his sentiment, saying, “Yeah, I 100% agree with [you] for sure.”
Edwards definitely believes that he’s next in line to be one of the biggest stars in the league. He appeared to tell Kevin Durant as much during the games Saturday afternoon. All Durant could do was smile.
Anthony Edwards had nothing but love for Durant in his comments about the moment postgame, as reported by Washington Post National NBA writer Ben Golliver.
“I think everybody here knows that’s my favorite player of all time. That was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life, for sure.”
Durant tried his best to put the Suns on his back as both Beal and Booker had pedestrian games by their standards. Durant finished with 31 points and 7 rebounds in 39 minutes played. But, it was Anthony Edwards who rose to the occasion on the big stage in front of his home fans.
With performances like the one today, Anthony Edwards is on his way to massive stardom in the league.