At 31 years old and with nearly 10 years of experience playing in the NFL, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith isn’t exactly someone brimming with the same youthful potential as teammate Drew Lock. Nevertheless, he is now the Seahawks’ starting quarterback after winning that role in one of the most-talked-about QB battles of the offseason.

In a recent appearance on a SiriusXM interview, Geno Smith believed that his struggles to find consistent playing time are among the chief reasons why he is 100% ready of handling a starting gig again, this time with the Seahawks (h/t Zach Dimmit of Sports Illustrated).

“I think I’ve been able to play 10 years in the league because I’ve remained in great shape,” Smith said. “I feel like I’m like 25, 24-years-old man, my body’s still young. Haven’t taken a ton of hits. It’s really about just getting stronger. That’s what I did.”

Geno Smith used to be a starter long before he came over to Seattle, having been handed that role by the New York Jets during his early years in the NFL, but he soon lost that job to Ryan Fitzpatrick before finding his way to the New York Giants and then to the Seahawks, where he appears to have found a new home.

Smith has a tough act to follow, as he will be filling in the role left by Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, whom the Seahawks traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason — also the same quarterback he’ll be facing off in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season.