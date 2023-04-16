Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

We had an absolute barn burner in the main event at UFC Kansas City between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. These top two featherweight contenders went to war and really put it all on the line to get their hands raised. After the fight was over you can see the damage was done to both fighters and Holloway get’s brutally honest about his post-UFC career may be in jeopardy.

“That man hits like a truck. He got me in the last round and blacked my eye. Dammit, Arnold. My modeling career is in jeopardy because of you.”

"Damnit Arnold, my modeling career is in jeopardy because of you." – Max Holloway #UFCKansasCity — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 16, 2023

Max Holloway Proves That He’s Still Got It

There were a ton of naysayers out there that said Max Holloway is done and he can’t compete at the highest level anymore. He has only lost to two fighters over the last nine years of his career and they are the current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Max Holloway wanted to go out there and put on a vintage performance like he has done in the past and absolutely delivered. With that said, you can’t take away what Allen was able to do in the fight as well. He fought tooth and nail in a primarily striking affair against arguably one of the best strikers in UFC featherweight history.

Allen was able to push Max Holloway to the breaking point to the very end of the fight and it was a very closely contested fight throughout its entirety. Ultimately, Max Holloway was able to withstand the late-round flurry from Allen to get the nod on the judge’s scorecards. He gave his props to Allen in his post-fight speech but he had a message to the media as he left the octagon.

“WHAT NOW? WHAT NOW? TALK YOUR S**T.”