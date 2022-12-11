By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Even as the Cleveland Browns currently sit in third place in the AFC North standings with a 5-8 record, Myles Garrett has no plans to throw in the towel on the season.

The Browns entered Week 14 with a golden opportunity to string together a three-game winning streak for the first time this year, but in the end, the Cincinnati Bengals had the last laugh with a 23-10 home win. The Bengals tallied 363 total yards on the day, and they scored touchdowns on two out of their three trips to the red zone.

As it stands, the Browns hold the No. 12 seed in the AFC. With Cleveland’s playoff hopes all but gone, Garrett is at the least looking to play the role of spoiler.

“If our chances are zero, then we gotta go knock out somebody else’s chances,” Garrett said during his post-game press conference.

“I’m not giving up.”

The Browns have taken a conservative stance with Garrett ever since he came away from a one-car crash in September with shoulder sprain, biceps strain, and minor laceration injuries. The one-time Pro Bowler has been a regular in the Browns’ injury reports over the past months. He re-aggravated his left shoulder injury during the team’s Week 11 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he went on to play in the following week against the Houston Texans.

Garrett missed practice on Wednesday, although he was a full participant in the team’s practices on both Thursday and Friday.

When asked on Sunday about whether he would consider calling it a season to rest his nagging shoulder ailment, Garrett shut down the idea of doing just that.

“Absolutely not,” Garrett said. “As long as I can play, I’m going to play.”

The Browns will now have a home matchup coming up against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15.