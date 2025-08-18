The position of starting QB for the Cleveland Browns is up for grabs. But contenders Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are seemingly not on the best of terms.

On Saturday, Gabriel commented on “entertainers vs. competitors during the Browns' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“There’s entertainers and there’s competitors,” Gabriel said. “And I totally understand that. And my job is to compete and that’s what I’m focused on doing.”

Some took it as a slight against Sanders, but Gabriel said it wasn't. On Monday, Stephen A. Smith made it clear on ESPN's First Take that he didn't think it was a slight, but was nevertheless a “dumb comment”.

“I never believed he was talking about Shedeur Sanders,” Smith said. “I totally believed him when he said he was talking about the media.”

“It was stupid, a very dumb comment to make. First of all, in every walk of life, far beyond the perimeters of a football field, people are competing. We compete here on television. You compete on radio shows, you compete on Wall Street, you compete on Madison Avenue.”

Furthermore, Smith reiterated Gabriel's contention that it was not about Sanders.

“It was a stupid, idiotic, immature comment because clearly you were feeling the heat because a lot of people were talking about how Shedeur should be QB number two. But I know he was not talking about Shedeur Sanders he was talking about the media. Here’s the problem you now heightened the level of scrutiny coming your way.”

The Browns defeated the Eagles 22-13. Gabriel went completed 13 passes on 18 attempts for 143 passing yards and had one interception.

Who will be the the starting QB for the Cleveland Browns?

The decision on who will be the starter is expected to be announced before the season begins. Altogether, veteran QB Joe Flaco is expected to be the starter for the opening game against the Cincinnati Bengels on Sept. 7.

Meanwhile, Sanders experienced a huge preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8. However, Sanders was sidelined to an oblique injury shortly after during practice.

Other contender Kenny Pickett is out with a hamstring injury and experiencing limited practice time.