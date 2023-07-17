The Washington Mystics will be without one of their starters for at least two weeks as the second half of the WNBA season kicks off this week. Guard Ariel Atkins, who was carried off the court in the Mystics' last game on July 11, has a left ankle sprain that will be re-evaluated at the end of the month, the team announced.

Losing Atkins is a big blow for the Mystics as she's been one of their best players over the last four seasons. Atkins is a two-time WNBA All-Star, having done so in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022. This season she averages 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 19 games, all starts.

Atkins had five points, three assists, two steals and a rebound in 11 minutes against the Seattle Storm before she exited the game. The Mystics won 93-86 to improve to 11-8 on the season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Atkins is one of two Mystics players who has started every game this season. She joins a growing list of Washington players who are sidelined with injuries. Center Shakira Austin has been out for nearly a month with a hip injury and Elena Delle Donne is out for at least another week with an ankle issue.

For now, the Mystics hold a playoff spot with the fourth-best record in the WNBA. That could change within a week and given the growing injury concerns for Washington, that will change by the end of the month. The Mystics have an uphill battle to win amid these injuries. How they play across the next three weeks could make or break their season.