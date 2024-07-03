In a tight 82-80 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night, Washington Mystics center Stefanie Dolson showcased her consistent mindset, which she attributes to her recent career resurgence. Dolson's performance included 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting, eight rebounds and four assists, marking her sixth consecutive game scoring in double figures.

Entering the game at Crypto.com Arena, Dolson was enjoying one of the best stretches of her career, averaging 17.8 points over the previous five games.

“I’m just trying to stay consistent with whatever I’m doing,” she said, as reported by Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post. “I think it is a lot, but it’s nothing I haven’t seen before. I think the leadership part is probably the hardest.”

The 32-year-old's recent form has been crucial for the Mystics, who have dealt with injuries to key players like Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes and Karlie Samuelson. Dolson’s ability to stretch the floor and her high basketball IQ have been pivotal for Washington's offense. Coach Eric Thibault praised her contributions, noting her comfort with her role and her aggressive shooting.

“She just has more comfort with who she is and where she belongs in this league and how she can help a team,” Coach Eric Thibault said. “Everybody knew coming out of college (at Connecticut) that she had a really good basketball brain, especially for a big. And I think she’s figured out how to use that. … I love that she’s shooting the ball as aggressively as she is. And I think she’s made real strides defensively.”

Mystics fourth-quarter comeback beats Los Angeles

Trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter, Washington went on a 14-0 run to tie the game at 66.

“We played harder. We played more connected,” Thibault said about the final period. The Mystics' defense tightened, and they did not commit a turnover in the last quarter.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led the Mystics with a game-high 17 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Myisha Hines-Allen added 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Julie Vanloo matched career highs with 15 points and five three-pointers. Walker-Kimbrough’s crucial steal with 17.4 seconds remaining helped seal the win.

For the Sparks, Stephanie Talbot and Aari McDonald each scored 17 points, while All-Star Dearica Hamby contributed 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Dolson's role has expanded due to injuries, and she has embraced the challenge beyond just playing.

“She’s so secure in who she is as a person. She’s so secure in who she is as a basketball player,” Mystics associate coach LaToya Sanders said. “She knows what she has to be for us to be competitive. She’s also very calming. She’s able to talk to different players, know what to say without jumping down their throats. She doesn’t talk too much. She talks at the right time, and she talks in the right tone.”