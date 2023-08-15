The Washington Mystics signed guard Ariel Atkins to a multiyear contract extension on Tuesday, according to an article from ESPN Women's Basketball Reporter Alexa Philippou.

“We are excited that Ariel has committed herself to the long-term future of the Washington Mystics,” Mystics General Manager Mike Thibault said in a Tuesday release. “She has been such an integral part of our success and is entering the prime of her career.

“Ariel has worked hard to improve every season and the respect she has in our locker room will allow her to take on an even bigger leadership role as we move forward.”

The two-time All-Star guard won a ring with the Mystics in 2019, starting in all five games of the championship series that saw Washington take a 3-2 series victory over the Connecticut Sun. She won Gold Medals with Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and in the 2022 FIBA World Cup.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I'm happy to have signed back with the Mystics,” Atkins said in Tuesday's release. “I'm excited for what's to come in the future of this organization and my career in D.C.”

Atkins has played in 169 games and started in 164 since she was selected with the seventh pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft. The former All-Big 12 First Team selection is averaging 12.5 points per game this season, putting her in third place on the Mystics roster behind forward Elena Delle Donne and guard Brittney Sykes.

Sykes scored 30 points when the Mystics took on the Chicago Sky at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. She tacked on six assists and five steals as Washington took an 83-76 victory on their home court. Center Queen Egbo, who the Mystics acquired from the Indiana Fever in exchange for center Amanda Zahui B., added 16 points and three rebounds off the bench.

The Mystics will tip off against the Fever at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcasted on ION.