After an extensive search, the Washington Mystics have their picks for two of the organization's most important positions. Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger announced NBA senior vice president and head of player development Jamila Wideman as general manager and former Chicago Sky assistant Sydney Johnson as head coach on Monday.

Winger released a statement, via Mystics PR.

“Jamila’s breadth of experience, range of core competencies, and passion for developing the whole athlete, makes her the ideal person to usher in the new era of Mystics Basketball,” Winger said. “Together with her player connectivity, big picture vision, and intimate knowledge of the global scope of our game, we feel strongly that Jamila will be a bedrock for our athletes, coaches, and staff as they pursue another championship for the DMV.”

Washington won its only WNBA title in 2019 under former general manager and head coach Mike Thibault, the winningest coach in league history. Since then, though the team has not won a playoff game despite qualifying three times. The franchise will depend on Wideman, who spent the last six years in her NBA role, to steer the ship back to the promised land.

Wideman brings a wealth of experience across multiple facets of the game. The former Los Angeles Spark was selected third overall by the team in the WNBA's inaugural 1997 draft class after leading Stanford basketball to three consecutive Final Four berths. She also played professionally in Israel and Spain before attending New York University Law School and serving as a criminal defense and civil rights lawyer for the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI). In her most recent role with the NBA, she was the driving force behind Mind Health, the league's mental health and wellness platform.

Johnson, though, has a similarly diverse skillset and background. The 50-year-old played for Princeton basketball from 1993-97 before becoming an assistant coach at Georgetown, head coach at Princeton and Fairfield, and then assisting for Air Force and the Sky. He has also helped USA Baskeball over the past five years, most recently leading its 3×3 Women's AmeriCup team to a silver medal at the 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmericCup in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Similarly, Sydney brings an exceptional combination of acumen, tenacity, and empathy that will elevate our play and galvanize the team around the new direction for this championship franchise,” Winger continued. “His deep love of basketball and passion for uplifting others make him a natural fit in our greater Monumental Basketball ecosystem.”

