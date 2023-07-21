The Washington Mystics have signed guard Abby Meyers to a hardship contract, the team announced in a Friday tweet.

Welcome back, Abby ‼️ She has been signed to a hardship contract. pic.twitter.com/cfD6PUHjKI — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 21, 2023

Abby Meyers, a former standout for the Maryland Terrapins and Princeton Tigers, was selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 11 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. The Minnesota Lynx chose Maryland guard Diamond Miller with the No. 2 pick. The Wings waived Meyers in May.

The former Ivy League Player of the Year signed a hardship deal with the Mystics in June. She played in five games for Washington, earning averages of 1.8 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 5.4 minutes per game. Meyers took to the Entertainment & Sports Arena floor during a 109-86 win over the Atlanta Dream, scoring two points, grabbing two rebounds and blocking one shot in 10 minutes of play.

The Mystics announced guard Ariel Atkins had a left ankle sprain on Monday. They signed former Michigan forward Cyesha Goree to a hardship contract earlier this month, two days after it was announced forward Elena Delle Donne would miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain. Goree suited up in a Wednesday game against the Indiana Fever, hitting one shot from the field as the Fever took an 82-76 victory in Capital One Arena.

The Mystics sit at fourth place in the Eastern Conference's regular season and Commissioner's Cup standings. They rank ahead of the Fever and the Chicago Sky. The New York Liberty have the top spot in the East with a record of 14-5, while the Las Vegas Aces hold the top place in the West with a record of 20-2.

The Mystics will tip off against the Liberty at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. The game will be broadcasted on ION.