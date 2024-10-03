Naomi Osaka has never been the loudest or most outspoken tennis player on tour, but even she has limits. After a social media troll called her a “fluke,” the four-time Grand Slam champion clapped back with undeniable proof that her success is anything but a fluke, per Outkick. Known for her reserved nature and struggles with the media, Osaka rarely engages in social media drama. But when this critic aimed low, she didn't hesitate to list her remarkable achievements. From winning four Grand Slam titles to lighting the Olympic torch, Osaka made it clear why she belongs at the top.

“I just saw someone call me a fluke. How is it possible to be a fluke with 4 Grand Slams, lighting the Olympic torch, beating multiple top 20 opponents, and being close to top 50 the year after giving birth? FOH, you couldn’t even touch one of my accomplishments with your fingernail,” she wrote in a fiery Instagram post.

Despite a slow return to tennis after her 18-month hiatus, during which she gave birth to her daughter, Osaka still made waves by advancing to the Round of 16 at the China Open this week before being forced to retire due to injury. Though this year hasn't been her most dominant, she’s consistently proven she remains a force in the tennis world—making her critics' claims all the more ridiculous.

Proving Her Worth, Time and Time Again

For a player who’s accomplished so much in just a few short years, Osaka's resume speaks for itself. Winning her first Grand Slam at the 2018 U.S. Open, where she famously defeated Serena Williams, was just the beginning. She followed up with titles at the 2019 Australian Open, the 2020 U.S. Open, and another Australian Open victory in 2021. Not only has she taken down top-ranked opponents, but she also stood in the global spotlight by lighting the torch at the Tokyo Olympics—a symbolic moment for both her career and heritage.

Osaka’s comeback to tennis after giving birth hasn’t been flawless, but the fact that she’s competing at a high level less than a year after welcoming her daughter is an accomplishment on its own. Advancing past the early rounds in major tournaments and defeating top-tier competitors showcases her relentless drive and undeniable talent, even if a few setbacks arise along the way.

In a world where online trolls thrive on negativity, Naomi Osaka chose to confront this particular critic head-on, flexing her career achievements with grace and humor. While some argue athletes shouldn’t waste time responding to critics, Osaka earned the right to remind the world of her greatness.