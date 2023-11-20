Napoleon director Ridley Scott seemed to shade Martin Scorsese by stating that he's made four films in the last few years.

Age hasn't slowed down Napoleon director Ridley Scott and Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese.

“Another day of stress”

Both filmmakers are over 80 years old. But in the last decade, Scott has made eight films. In the same timeframe, Scorsese has made four films.

The two are built different. Speaking to the Irish Times, Scott said, “Since he started Killers of the Flower Moon I've made 4 films. No, I don't think about it. I get up in the morning & say: ‘Ah great! Another day of stress.”

Some of Scott's films in the past decade include The Martian, Alien: Covenant, and his 2021 double feature of The Last Duel and House of Gucci.

His latest film is Napoleon. The historical epic follows the titular character's (played by Joaquin Phoenix) rise to power through the lens of Empress Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby). Ridley Scott will also release the long-awaited sequel to his 2000 film, Gladiator, with Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington.

Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese has slowly made films. He puts a lot of time and effort into making the highest-quality films possible, and it has paid off. Since 2013, Scorsese has released The Wolf of Wall Street, Silence, The Irishman, and now Killers of the Flower Moon. All four films are distinctly different, even if there's a lot of overlap with the actors starring in them.

Killers of the Flower Moon chronicles the conflict in the Osage Nation in the 1920s upon the discovery of oil. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone star in the film.