Lady Gaga has been spotted filming her role in New York City as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux. The singer was seen wearing a red jacket, a black and white patterned blouse, a black skirt, mesh black leggings, and clown makeup on her face. Hundreds of extras were on the set, with many holding signs that read “Free Joker,” “Justice 4 Joker,” and “No Justice Not Guilty Not Joking.” The photos suggest a large crowd scene with Gotham police officers escorting Gaga’s character into a government building, Variety informs.

While it has yet to be officially confirmed that Gaga is playing Harley Quinn, her costume by Oscar-nominated Arianne Phillips certainly hints at it. The scarlet jacket and diamond-print blouse are signature elements of the character, and the romantic messaging among the protesters also points in that direction. With Margot Robbie having played Harley Quinn in three previous films, the comparisons between her portrayal and Gaga’s are sure to be flying in film circles.

LADY GAGA AS HARLEY QUINN OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/4RZEUwfO71 — allure (@allurequinn) March 25, 2023

Director Todd Phillips’ original Joker was a commercial and critical success, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film ever and earning 11 Oscar nominations, including a win for Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as the titular character. The upcoming sequel has been highly anticipated since the original’s release, with fans eager to see how the story will continue.

Gaga’s first appearance as Harley Quinn in Joker 2 is sure to be a highlight of the film, and fans are excited to see her take on the iconic character. With her background in music, acting, and fashion, Gaga is a natural fit for the role, and her unique interpretation is sure to bring something new and exciting to the franchise.